Vizsla Copper expands Deerhorn gold-copper deposit, British Columbia

Share this article

Vizsla Copper Corp. [TSXV-VCU; OTCQB-VCUFF; FSE-97E0] reported the first batch of analytical results from the ongoing summer core drilling program on the Woodjam project in central British Columbia. The Woodjam project is home to several porphyry-related copper and gold deposits, including the Southeast and Deerhorn deposits.

Highlights – Deerhorn Drill Hole (DH24-120): DH24-120 intersected 86.0m of 0.91 g/t gold, 0.18% copper (1.16 g/t AuEq and 0.84% CuEq) from 191.0 to 277.0m (>0.2 g/t Au).

Within this broad intersection is a higher-grade interval of 68.5m of 1.07 g/t gold, 0.18% copper (1.32 g/t AuEq and 0.96% CuEq) from 208.5 to 277.0m (>0.5 g/t Au).

Drill Hole DH24-120 is the first drill hole of the summer core drilling program. The intersection extends higher grade gold mineralization at Deerhorn to the south and is wide open for further expansion in that direction.

The drilling program has been expanded from an initially planned 8 drill holes (3,200m) to 10 drill holes (4,000m).

“I’m pleased that our exploration team continues to execute on our high-impact exploration targeting initiatives,” commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. “The high gold grades in the Deerhorn deposit are compelling and may be the key to future development scenarios at Woodjam.”

“Drill hole DH24-120 is a great way to start the summer drill program, as it extends the higher-grade gold zone to the south at the Deerhorn deposit,” commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. “Deerhorn expansion remains a top priority, along with evaluation of other high impact targets at the Three Firs copper-gold zone, the Megaton zone and the higher-grade gold portions of the Southeast deposit.”

Drill hole DH24-120 was designed to extend the high-grade gold-copper porphyry related mineralization at the southwest portion of the Deerhorn deposit to the south. The drill hole was successful with the intersection of intense quartz-chalcopyrite-magnetite stockwork and sheeted veins that returned a broad interval of 86.0m of 0.91 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu (1.16 g/t AuEq and 0.84% CuEq) from 191.0 to 277.0m (>0.2 g/t Au).

A higher-grade portion (>0.5 g/t Au) returned 68.5m of 1.07 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu (1.32 g/t AuEq and 0.96% CuEq) from 208.5 to 277.0m. The mineralization is hosted by Upper Triassic to Lower Jurassic Nicola volcanic rocks and coeval intrusive bodies.

The core drilling program at the Woodjam and contiguous Redgold projects is ongoing and has been expanded to 10 drill holes (4,000m) from an initially planned 8 drill holes (3,200m). A total of six drill holes have been completed to date (at Deerhorn, Southeast and Three Firs). The remaining four will be completed at Redgold and Three Firs. Additional analytical results will be released as they are received.

Vizsla Copper is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 km east of the city of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver [TSXV, NYSE—VZLA] and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector.

Share this article