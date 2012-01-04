Vizsla Silver drills 1,011 g/t AgEq over 12.52 metres at Panuco, Mexico

Share this article

Vizsla Silver Corp. [VZLA-TSXV; VIZSF-OTCQB; 0G3-FSE] reports results from 26 new drill holes targeting the Tajitos-Copala resource area at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project in Mexico. The results are exclusively from the Copala Vein located in the western portion of the district and expand the high-grade mineralized footprint to over 900 metres along strike by 400 metres down dip.

Highlights include drill hole CS-22-191 that returned 1,011 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 12.52 metres true width (mTW) (706 g/t silver and 4.93 g/t gold), including 5,602 g/t AgEq over 1.26 mTW (3,880 g/t silver and 27.70 g/t gold) and 5,491 g/t AgEq over 3.28 mTW (4,804 g/t silver and 14.23 g/t gold), including 12,690 g/t AgEq over 1.26 mTW (11,053 g/t silver and 33.50 g/t gold).

CS-22-173 returned 826 g/t AgEq over 14.46 mTW (663 g/t silver and 2.90 g/t gold), including 2,118 g/t AgEq over 0.78 mTW (1,655 g/t silver and 8.05 g/t gold) and 1,826 g/t AgEq over 1.37 mTW (1,505 g/t silver and 5.93 g/t gold).

CS-22-159 returned 418 g/t AgEq over 10.50 mTW (285 g/t silver and 2.12 g/t gold), including 1,775 g/t AgEq over 0.56 mTW (493 g/t silver and 18.30 g/t gold) and 2,489 g/t AgEq over 2.66 mTW (2,011 g/t silver and 8.60 g/t gold), including 6,151 g/t AgEq over 0.89 mTW (4,950 g/t silver and 21.50 g/t gold).

CS-22-181 returned 1,051 g/t AgEq over 3.44 mTW (832 g/t silver and 3.85 g/t gold), including 2,396 g/t AgEq over 0.68 mTW (1,725 g/t silver and 11.00 g/t gold).

“The Copala Vein, located just north of Tajitos, has now become our primary focus for near-term resource expansion at Panuco,” commented Michael Konnert, president and CEO. “Nowhere else in the district have we observed such high precious metals grades over such broad intervals, located just below surface. With several newly reported intercepts grading over 1,000 g/t AgEq, Copala continues to demonstrate high-grade mineral continuity both along strike and down dip, ultimately supporting the potential for a material expansion to the Copala resource base. To date, we have now reported 72 holes from Copala, effectively expanding the mineralized footprint to over 900 metres long by 400 metres down dip, with mineralization open in all directions.”

The Copala Vein is a structure located at the northern extent and on the hangingwall side of the Tajitos structure. Copala is marked by high precious metals grades (up to 11,053 g/t silver and 33.50 g/t gold over 1.26 mTW) hosted within a broader envelope of vein-breccia up to 82 metres thick with local mineralized pockets up to 20.45 mTW averaging 1,030 g/t AgEq (780 g/t silver and 4.23 g/t gold). Our most recent intercepts and interpretations show that Copala dips shallowly to the east (approximately 35degree) in its northern sector and steepens to approximately 52degree to the east in the south sector.

Drilling has now traced Copala mineralization along 900 metres of strike length and approximately 400 metres down dip. Furthermore, today’s reported intercepts expand the zones NNW-SSE striking high-grade shoot an additional 450 metres SSE, beyond the March 2022 resource boundary. This high-grade sub-zone remains open to the north, south and down-dip to the east. Ongoing detailed structural-geologic interpretations suggest mineralization continues to the south, beyond the previously reported Cristiano Vein and is a near-term focus for expansion as Vizsla continues to explore this area.

Drilling focused on expanding the Copala resource area continues to highlight well-developed, high-grade mineral continuity. The intercepts reported here, along with previously reported intercepts located to the north and the Copala 2 vein-splay intercepts situated between Tajitos and Copala support the potential to discover additional blind to surface veins in the vicinity.

Vizsla Silver is focused on advancing its flagship Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 140,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2022, Vizsla has budgeted +120,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the maiden resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.





