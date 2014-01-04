Vizsla Silver drills 1,085 g/t AgEq over 4 metres at Panuco, Mexico

Share this article

Vizsla Silver Corp. [VZLA-TSXV, NYSE; 0G3-FSE] reported results from six new drill holes targeting the southern extension of the Napoleon vein at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project in Mexico. The new drill results are centred on the western portion of the district and are a part of Vizsla’s continuing 90,000-metre resource infill and expansion/discovery-focused drill program.

Highlights: NP-22-343 returned 1,085 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 4.00 metres true width (mTW) (590 g/t silver, 5.15 g/t gold, 1.00% lead and 4.39% zinc), including 3,185 g/t AgEq over 0.98 mTW (2,025 g/t silver, 15.74 g/t gold, 1.71% lead and 5.22% zinc); 863 g/t AgEq over 6.10 mTW (156 g/t silver, 3.63 g/t gold, 7.88% lead and 6.63% zinc), including 1,899 g/t AgEq over 1.11 mTW (255 g/t silver, 11.69 g/t gold, 19.25% lead and 8.40% zinc); 1,251 g/t AgEq over 1.69 mTW (290 g/t silver, 4.72 g/t gold, 9.26% lead and 10.71% zinc).

NP-22-344 returned 527 g/t AgEq over 3.05 mTW (157 g/t silver, 2.55 g/t gold, 0.81% lead and 5.08% zinc), including 705 g/t AgEq over 1.26 mTW (259 g/t silver, 4.88 g/t gold, 0.74% lead and 3.11% zinc).

NP-23-353 returned 1,401 g/t AgEq over 1.00 mTW (532 g/t silver, 8.96 g/t gold, 1.46% lead and 7.13% zinc).

“The Napoleon vein was the first major discovery made by Vizsla at Panuco in 2020,” commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO. “We have now expanded the mineralized footprint of Napoleon area to over 2.5 km along strike and outlined a resource of 41.3 million ounces AgEq Indicated and 28.7 million ounces AgEq Inferred. With a local exploration model that continues to be validated through ongoing drilling, and new high-grade results from the hanging wall vein splays that warrant further step-out drilling at depth and along strike, we continue to view the Napoleon Area as a primary target for future resource growth and development. Of the seven drill rigs currently turning on the property, infill drilling continues at Napoleon with one rig.”

Infill and step-out (expansionary) drilling completed to date has led to an improved understanding of the mineralization controls along the Napoleon vein corridor. Observations based on metal zonation and alteration continue to support the interpretation that the corridor is tilted where the southern extent of drilling is at the top of the mineralized horizon, near surface.

Previously reported high-grade gold assay values near surface support the model. Infill drilling assay results disclosed in this news release show additional high-grade silver and gold values on vein splays at the hanging wall of the main Napoleon structure. The vein splays are situated between 25 to 120 metres into the hanging wall and typically contain high lead and zinc concentrations in addition to the precious metal values. Results from recent drilling suggest that Hanging Wall 1 splay (HW splay 1) forms a cymoid loop with the main Napoleon vein, whereas Hanging Wall 2 (HW splay 2) comes off and diverges from main Napoleon at depth.

The results indicate the potential for additional high-grade gold and silver at depth and along strike in some hanging wall splays which remain open. Results from hole NP-22-343 warrant follow up drilling to the north and at depth along Hanging Wall 2. Vizsla continues working on structural and 3D geologic modelling to design specific drill holes for the exploration of the vein splays (HW splay 2 and HW splay 4).

Vizsla Silver is focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 250,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2023, Vizsla has budgeted +90,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

