Vizsla Silver drills 3,513 g/t AgEq over 2.65 metres at Panuco, Mexico

Vizsla Silver Corp. [VZLA-TSXV; VZLA-NYSE; 0G3-FSE] reported results from 10 new drill holes targeting the Tajitos-Copala resource area at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project near Mazatlan, Sinaloa State, Mexico. The results are centred on a vein splay discovered at the northern end of Tajitos, at the footwall of the low-angle Copala vein.

Highlights include drill hole CS-22-161 that returned 3,513 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 2.65 metres true width (mTW) (2,461 g/t silver and 13.16 g/t gold). CS-22-157 returned 1,013 g/t AgEq over 4.20 mTW (713 g/t silver and 3.76 g/t gold). CS-22-154 returned 3,286 g/t AgEq over 1.70 mTW (2,400 g/t silver and 11.08 g/t gold). CS-22-158 returned 1,671 g/t AgEq over 1.50 mTW (1,140 g/t silver and 6.65 g/t gold).

“Tajitos and Copala continue to be a major focus for near-term resource expansion at Panuco,” commented Michael Konnert, president and CEO. “While drilling the northern end of the Tajitos resource area, we discovered a new high-grade splay, located between Tajitos and Copala. This newly discovered vein was not included in the March 2022 resource estimate and further demonstrates the robust nature of the underlying mineralized system in the district. Vizsla currently has three rigs targeting the Tajitos-Copala area focused on category conversion and expanding the initial resource base.”

The Copala Vein is a shallow dipping structure located within the Tajitos hangingwall along the northern extent of the Tajitos resource area. Copala is marked by high precious metals grades (up to 2,147 g/t silver and 18.04 g/t gold over 2.31 mTW hosted within a broader lower grade envelope of vein-breccia up to 82 meters thick. The area hosts additional precious metals-rich veins including Cristiano and Vein-3, which have been reported previously.

Drilling conducted during Q1 2022 and a reinterpretation of drill-holes from late 2021 along the northern portion of the Tajitos-Copala resource area led to the discovery of a new vein (blind to surface), between the Tajitos and Copala veins. The new vein, referred to as Copala 2, is located at the footwall of the shallow dipping Copala Vein and strikes north-south and dips at 50˚ to the east. Preliminary interpretations of drilling data highlight a southeast plunging shoot, with a strike length of approximately 300 metres that remains open to the north. Copala 2 merges with the Copala Vein towards surface, and narrows at depth before intersecting Vein-3.

Vizsla is negotiating land access and has prepared a drill plan to advance the exploration of the Tajitos – Copala area to the north. Other target veins that remain to be explored to the north, at the footwall of Tajitos, include Agua Zarca and La Tlacuacha.

The Panuco Project hosts an NI 43-101 estimated in-situ Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.1Moz AgEq and an in-situ Inferred Resource of 45.6Moz AgEq.

To date, Vizsla has completed over 140,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2022, Vizsla has budgeted +120,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.





