Vizsla Silver drills 445 g/t AgEq over 18.5 metres at Panuco, Mexico

Share this article

Vizsla Silver Corp. [VZLA-TSXV, NYSE; 0G3-FSE] reported new drill results from 20 expansion holes targeting the Copala resource area at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project, located in Mexico. The reported results expand the Copala mineralized footprint laterally by approximately 370 metres to the southeast and approximately 50 m to the north.

Highlights: CS-23-297 returned 445 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 18.50 metres true width (mTW) (310 g/t silver and 2.32 g/t gold).

CS-23-290 returned 760 g/t AgEq over 5.05 mTW (565 g/t silver and 3.48 g/t gold), including 3,469 g/t AgEq over 1.00 mTW (2,838 g/t silver and 12.29 g/t gold).

CS-23-286 returned 640 g/t AgEq over 4.80 mTW (417 g/t silver and 3.74 g/t gold), including 2,568 g/t AgEq over 0.68 mTW (1,585 g/t silver and 16.20 g/t gold).

CS-23-294 returned 7,512 g/t AgEq over 1.00 mTW (6,880 g/t silver and 16.50 g/t gold).

“Expansion drilling at Copala, both to the southeast and north, continue to highlight a robust precious metals structure well beyond the January 2023 resource boundary,” commented Michael Konnert, president and CEO. “The overall strike length now measures approximately 1,670 metres long and remains open in both directions. Additionally, drilling has expanded the high-grade Copala 2 vein situated between Tajitos and Copala main and identified a new near-surface structure called ‘El Habal’. Moving forward, we will continue to both expand and infill these high-grade zones with three drill rigs in preparation for an updated resource estimate planned for the fourth quarter of 2023.”

The precious metals dominant Copala Structure, located in the western portion of the Panuco district, is situated approximately 800 mettes east of the Napoleon Structure. Copala currently hosts Indicated Resources of 51.1 Moz AgEq at 516 g/t AgEq and Inferred Resources of 55.4 Moz AgEq at 617 g/t AgEq within a broad envelope of vein-breccia interlayered with host rock, up to 82 metres thick.

Continuing drilling at Copala has now traced mineralization along approximately 1,670 metres of strike length and approximately 400 metres down dip. High-grade silver-gold mineralization remains open laterally to the southeast and north. The recently completed batch of resource expansion drilling consisted of 15 holes drilled at approximately 100-metre centres in the southern extent of Copala and five holes in the north, targeting both the main Copala structure and the Copala 2 vein. Our results highlight the Copala structure is continuous to the southeast, beyond the January 2023 resource. Vizsla plans to drill infill holes in approximately 100m gaps to test and expand high-grade zones detected in the southeast.

The Copala 2 vein sits to the footwall of main Copala and is bounded up-dip by Copala, to the west by Tajitos and to the east by the Copala Fault. The vein strikes northeast, dips to the southeast at approximately 48degree and has been traced for approximately 330 metres along strike and approximately 290 metres down dip. Refer to the Company’s news release dated May 19, 2022, for previous drillhole results from Copala 2.

Additionally, Vizsla geologists have detected a new near-surface structure, named El Habal, in the southeast with hole CS-23-291. The team is in the process of a re-logging and sampling campaign of other holes in the area to model this new blind structure.

To date, Vizsla has completed approximately 55,000 metres of its fully financed, 90,000-metre 2023 drill program.

Vizsla Silver is focused on advancing its flagship Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 250,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins.

Share this article