Vizsla Silver drills 916 g/t AgEq over 3.05 metres at Panuco, Mexico

Vizsla Silver Corp. [VZLA-TSXV, NYSE; 0G3-FSE] reported results from five new drill holes targeting the recently discovered La Luisa vein, located approximately 700 metres west of the Napoleon area resource, at its 100%-owned flagship Panuco silver-gold project in Mexico. The new drill results expanded the high-grade footprint at La Luisa to 350 metres long by 450 metres down dip. Additionally, surface mapping and sampling has identified a near surface exploration target located ~600 metres along strike to the northwest.

Highlights: NP-23-362 returned 916 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 3.05 metres true width (mTW) (372 g/t silver, 5.82 g/t gold, 2.15% lead and 3.15% zinc), including 3,162 g/t AgEq over 0.59 mTW (1,418 g/t silver, 21.54 g/t gold, 5.35% lead and 6.37% zinc) and 410 g/t AgEq over 3.20 mTW (93 g/t silver, 2.91 g/t gold, 1.37 % lead and 2.37 % zinc), including, 1,054 g/t AgEq over 0.76 mTW (283 g/t silver, 7.41 g/t gold, 5.05% lead and 3.91% zinc)

NP-23-373 returned 426 g/t AgEq over 4.30 mTW (69 g/t silver, 3.62 g/t gold, 0.60% lead and 2.75% zinc), including, 1,032 g/t AgEq over 0.77 mTW (210 g/t silver, 8.09 g/t gold, 1.21% lead and 7.03% zinc).

NP-22-375 returned 734 g/t AgEq over 1.40 mTW (593 g/t silver, 0.78 g/t gold, 2.05% lead and 1.91% zinc)

“The high-grade zone at La Luisa continues to grow at depth, where new drilling has now extended mineralization by an additional 125 metres down dip,” commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO. “We remain encouraged by the high gold to silver ratios, which may suggest the top of a more extensive mineralized system at depth. Additionally, rock samples taken approximately 600 metres to the north of current drilling have discovered a wide high-grade vein expression, representing the possible continuation of La Luisa. Given the zone’s developing grade width profile and excellent exploration potential to the north, there are currently two drill rigs turning at La Luisa.”

The Luisa Vein is located approximately 700 metres to the west of Napoleon in the southwest portion of the Panuco district.

Initial shallow drilling at La Luisa returned significant gold concentrations with relatively low silver and base metals values. The higher gold to silver and base metals ratios observed are analogous to the previously reported shallow “gold rich” horizon at the southern end of Napoleon. Deeper drilling at La Luisa, including holes NP-22-345 and NP-23-358 intercepted vein mineralization marked by higher silver concentrations, suggestive of shoot- or top-shoot elevation.

In addition to drilling, recent surface mapping and sampling along strike to the northwest at La Luisa has confirmed a wider vein expression with higher silver and gold concentrations at surface (up to 428 g/t Ag and 1.54 g/t). This discovery further supports the hypothesis that mineralization is tilted to the southeast in a similar fashion to Napoleon. Vizsla Silver plans to mobilize a drill rig to test this high-priority target in the near-term.

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlan. The 7,189.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 km of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 104.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 114.1 Moz AgEq.

Vizsla Silver is focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla Silver has completed over 250,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2023, Vizsla Silver has budgeted +90,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

