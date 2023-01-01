Vizsla Silver drills high-grade silver at Panuco project, Mexico

Share this article

Vizsla Silver Corp. [TSXV-VZLA, NYSE-VZLA; FSE-0G3] reported results from 15 new drillholes targeting the La Luisa Vein located ~700 metres west of the Napoleon Area resource, at its 100%-owned flagship Panuco silver-gold project in Mexico. Recently completed shallow drilling has confirmed the northern continuation of the Luisa structure, expanding its potential strike-length to 1,670 metres.

Highlights: NP-23-419 returned 650 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 3.25 metres true width (mTW) (58 g/t silver, 7.74 g/t gold, 0.73% lead and 1.44% zinc), including, 1,220 g/t AgEq over 0.62 mTW (50 g/t silver, 16.74 g/t gold, 0.27 % lead and 0.99% zinc).

NP-23-397 returned 455 g/t AgEq over 3.55 mTW (137 g/t silver, 1.77 g/t gold, 0.39% lead and 5.44% zinc), including, 1,228 g/t AgEq over 0.70 mTW (408 g/t silver, 2.64 g/t gold, 0.34% lead and 18.20% zinc).

NP-23-420 returned 568 g/t AgEq over 2.80 mTW (95 g/t silver, 6.97 g/t gold, 0.11% lead and 0.17 % zinc), including, 888 g/t AgEq over 1.46 mTW (116 g/t silver, 11.50 g/t gold, 0.06% lead and 0.07% zinc).

NP-23-401 returned 542 g/t AgEq over 1.35 mTW (386 g/t silver, 1.43 g/t gold, 0.86% lead and 1.69% zinc).

“The Luisa structure continues to grow laterally with new high-grade, near surface intervals,” commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO. “Mineralization at La Luisa has now been traced by drilling for over 1,250 metres along strike with an untested gap situated closer to surface that measures ~400 metres long. This has the potential, given ongoing exploration success, to add additional mineralized strike to La Luisa beyond the data cut off for inclusion in the pending mineral resource update planned for January 2024. Based on 44 holes completed to date at La Luisa, the structure hosts a weighted average grade of 497 g/t AgEq over an average width of 3.20 metres. Moving forward, we will continue to explore La Luisa with two drill rigs focused on expanding mineralization to the south and closing the untested gap to the north.”

The Luisa Vein is located approximately 700 metres to the west of Napoleon in the southwest portion of the Panuco district. The structure has been mapped on surface for approximately 1,500 metres with an average strike of N30°W and dip of 70° – 80° to the northeast. La Luisa does not currently host any resources.

To date, Vizsla Silver has reported 44 holes from La Luisa outlining a mineralized footprint approximately 1,670 metres long by 450 metres down dip with a weighted average grade of 497 g/t AgEq (200 g/t silver, 3.68 g/t gold, 0.30 % lead and 1.45 % zinc) and average width 3.21 mTW.

Initial shallow drilling at La Luisa returned significant gold concentrations with relatively low silver and base metals values. The higher gold to silver and base metals ratios observed are analogous to the previously reported shallow “gold rich” horizon at the southern end of Napoleon. Interpretations based on metal zonation and alteration at Napoleon suggest that the vein corridor has been tilted, with the southern extent being at the top of the mineralized horizon, near surface.

Surface mapping and sampling along strike to the northwest at La Luisa confirmed a wider vein expression with higher silver and gold anomalies at surface supporting the hypothesis that mineralization is tilted in a similar fashion to Napoleon. Recent shallow drill-holes completed in the northwest (NP-23-399, NP-23-401, NP-23-403 and NP-23-408) have confirmed mineralization in the north and expand the potential strike length of La Luisa to 1,670 metres; with an intermediate ~400 metres drilling-gap between the high-grade shoot in the south and the recent drill intercepts to the north.

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 7,189.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 km of total vein extent, 35 kim of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 104.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 114.1 Moz AgEq.

Vizsla Silver is advancing its flagship Panuco silver-gold project. To date, Vizsla Silver has completed over 310,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2023, Vizsla Silver has budgeted +90,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

