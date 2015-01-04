VR Resources recovers microdiamonds at Northway, Ontario

Share this article

VR Resources Ltd. [TSXV-VRR; OTCQB-VRRCF; FSE-5VR] has received complete results from caustic fusion and mineralogy for all three drill holes completed into the kimberlite breccia pipe complex on its Northway property in Northern Ontario.

Microdiamonds were recovered in 2 separate intervals within drill hole NW23-003, the last of the three first-pass drill holes into the 1.2 km magnetic anomaly at Northway. The intersection spanned 354 metres of kimberlite, for 723 kg of sawn NQ (47.6mm diameter) sample material. There were no microdiamonds in 173 kg from NW23-002.

Attributes for all four of the microdiamonds recovered in Hole 003 are the same as the microdiamond in Hole 001: transparent, colourless; clear, free of inclusions, and; fragment of a larger diamond.

A +106 micron microdiamond was recovered at 335 metres, with 3 additional +75 micron diamonds found from 488 – 510 metres. They are hosted in pyroclastic kimberlitic breccia, KPK rock, characterized by concentrated chrome-diopside xenocryst, xenoliths of dunite, pyroxenite, and glimmerite and autoliths of KPK rock.

Importantly, phlogopite xenocrysts and mineral grains within xenoliths plot within the kimberlite field on the Ti-Al plot and in the kimberlite-orangeite field on the Al-Fe plot, consistent with hole 001. Further, titanium-potassium richterite in magmaclasts indicate an upper mantle source for the kimberlite.

Holes 002 and 003 were collared at the same site located approximately 450 metres to the northwest of Hole 001 located near the eastern margin of the breccia pipe complex where a microdiamond was recovered in the crater facies of kimberlite mudstone at the top of the pipe. As such, microdiamonds are present across 600 m of the breccia pipe complex, and microdiamonds are present over 220 vertical metres, starting at the top.

The boundary conditions for the 1.2 magnetic anomaly at Northway are consistent amongst an array of different plan maps and 3D inversion block models. That said, the new drilling shows that Northway may be either: a complex of separate, adjacent breccia pipes as implied in Figure 6, or; a single, rooted pipe that fans upwards into complex geometries at the top as implied in the profile.

Dr. Michael Gunning, CEO, said, “It’s really quite something; Northway has produced microdiamonds in two of the first three reconnaissance drill holes ever put into the large breccia pipe complex, and more, both holes are arguably yet incomplete in terms of their vertical and lateral transect of the kimberlite.”

Scale is important. Fragments of clear, transparent and inclusion-free diamonds occur across some 600 metres of the breccia pipe complex, and over 220 metres vertically starting from the crater facies at the top.

Exploration is based out of a camp at the hydroelectric facility at Otter Rapids located about 50 km to the southeast of Northway. Provincial Highway 634 provides road access to Otter Rapids from Smooth Rock Falls, located at the junction of HWY 634 with the Trans-Canada Highway. The property itself is just 15 km west of the Ontario Northern railway (ONR) which provides service to the communities on James Bay.

The nearest town is Moosonee, located on tidewater at James Bay some 125 km to the north. Kapuskasing is about the same distance to the southwest, located on the Trans-Canada Highway (Provincial HWY 11).

The Northway property consists of 64 contiguous claims in a single, 4 x 7 km block 1,315 ha in size. It was expanded to a district-scale project by staking directly 284 new claims in 19 additional properties covering magnetic anomalies near Northway and proximal to the ONR line, within an area of 50 x 70 km overall.

The properties are owned 100% by VR. There are no underlying payments or interests on the property and no royalty interests because the property was staked by VR directly.

