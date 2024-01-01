VSA Capital Initiates Coverage on Myriad Uranium Corp.

Share this article

The Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming is a large district-scale project with past-production, 2,000 boreholes and $124m spent on it (2025$). Its large historical resources and estimated potential over 65 Mlbs make it one of the most exciting projects in the U.S. Some have called Myriad “THE call option on domestic U.S. uranium.”

VSA Capital, a leading financial services firm, has initiated coverage on Myriad Uranium Corp. [M-CSE], providing investors with a detailed analysis of the company’s promising exploration opportunities in Wyoming, one of the United States’ largest uranium-producing regions. Myriad is focused on consolidating district-scale uranium deposits in the Copper Mountain district, where historical exploration and recent drilling programs have revealed strong potential for significant uranium resources.

The company’s project encompasses a land package of 3,772 hectares in a jurisdiction that is known for its favorable geology and regulatory environment. Myriad’s strategy combines historical data with modern exploration techniques, offering a compelling opportunity for investors looking to gain exposure to a potentially high-value uranium project. The report highlights Myriad’s recent successes, including promising drill results at the Canning deposit, and the expansion of the land package, which now covers 9,320 acres. With uranium demand continuing to rise, driven by the growth of nuclear energy and the push for domestic production, Myriad’s position in Wyoming places it in a favorable position for future growth.

To learn more about Myriad Uranium Corp. and the full details of VSA Capital’s initiation of coverage, including exploration plans, valuation, and market outlook, click here. Find VSA’s latest update on Myriad here.

