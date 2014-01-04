West High Yield drills 32.5 g/t gold over 0.85 metres at Midnight, British Columbia

Share this article

West High Yield (WHY) Resources Ltd. [WHY-TSXV] has confirmed additional high-grade gold assays and has provided a status update from its 6,000-metre exploration drilling program initiated in 2022 at its Midnight gold claim located in Rossland, southern British Columbia. The Rossland gold camp historically produced over 2.76 million ounces of recovered gold and 3.52 million ounces of recovered silver.

Highlights: Additional high-grade gold assays, including drill hole MN22-13 that returned 262.50 to 263.35 metres depth of 32.5 g/t gold over 0.85 metres. MN22-18 returned 41 to 47 metres depth of 7.99 g/t gold over six metres, including 45.5 to 47 metres depth of 13.55 g/t gold over 1.5 metres.

A total of 41 holes were completed and logged in 6,191-metre NQ2 diamond drilling program. Targets were tested in historical Midnight, IXL and OK mining areas with 24 drill holes sampled, 2,865 sample assays, including quality assurance/quality control completed and 693 samples in 17 holes marked for 2023 spring sampling program.

“We recently received the balance of the outstanding 2022 assay data which was focused specifically on the gold content. The company intersected more structurally-controlled mineralization in high-grade assay intervals such as those in MN22-13 northwest and MN22-18 southwest of the central Midnight mineralization along the broad northeast trend of listwanite replacement and the high-grade Baker Vein. “We look forward to completing the assay sampling of 17 remaining holes in the 2023 Midnight drilling program,” stated Greg Davison, P.Geo and QP for Midnight.

The 2022 Drilling Program was completed and closed for the winter season on November 15, 2022 at Midnight. A total of 6,191 metres were completed during the course of the 2022 Drilling Program.

The 2022 drilling program was focused on identifying extensions to zones of known Midnight mineralization, areas with potential within and peripheral to the OK and IXL historical mines, and deep targets below the known footprint of mineralization. A total of 31 collar locations are fully permitted for the current program.

The drilling under the 2022 Drilling Program initially collared around the Midnight mine workings on targets from surface to 200 metres depth located to the southeast, east and north of the historical high-grade Baker Vein. These geological targets occurred within and peripheral to the Listwanite (quartz-carbonate-serpentine) zone which straddles the east-northeast trending fault contact between the OK ultramafic intrusion and the Jurassic-age andesite-dominant sequence to the north.

West High Yield brought in a second and third drill to expand the area of immediate interest outside the Midnight-Baker targets and to explore additional and deeper targets from 200 metres to more than 600 metres transecting the andesite-ultramafic contact and below the Baker Vein from the Midnight and neighbouring IXL claims.

The additional drills also targeted high-grade polymetallic Au-Ag-Cu-Pb, massive to stockwork-style silicified andesite-hosted mineralization with pyrrhotite and pyrite reported and observed from the OK Mine area historical drilling and is located between the OK Portal and the Upper Raise on the OK claim 50m east of the Cascade Highway.

Leapfrog compilation with 2D and 3D mapping, of current and historical drilling and underground workings, and recently-received high-resolution LiDAR orthophoto and bare-earth topographic control, will be used to evaluate structural features and geospatial significance of broad alteration, sulphidation and lithological controls in the mineralizing system.

The company’s Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 km southwest of Rossland, British Columbia, has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced preliminary economic assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure.

Share this article