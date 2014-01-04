West Mining appoints Vatanchi as CEO

Share this article

West Mining Corp. [WEST-CES, WESMF-OTC, 1HL] has announced the appointment of Nader Vatanchi as CEO, effective immediately. Vatanchi’s appointment coincides with the resignation of Aaron Wong as an officer and director of the company. Wong, who became CEO and President following the resignation of Nicholas Houghton earlier this year, is leaving to pursue other interests, the company said.

The company did not provide details about Vatanchi’s background.

West Mining is a mineral exploration company with a focus on acquiring and exploring advanced and prospective early-stage projects. West is focused on its Kena gold projects in the Nelson Mining Division of southeastern B.C., its Spanish Mountain West and Junker gold projects in northern B.C., and its Kagoot cobalt project near Bathurst, New Brunswick.

The Kena Project consists of five deposit areas, including the Kena Gold, Gold Mountain, Daylight, Great Eastern/Western and Kena Copper Zone.

Earlier this year, West released new assay results from 2022 diamond drilling on its 100%-owned Kena project.

The over 9,000-hectare Kena project consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca properties, which trend along a 20-kilometre-long mineralized belt.

The Kena property hosts several large gold and copper zones. According to a National Instrument 43-101-compliant technical report, the Kena and Gold Mountain zones contains 2.8 million ounces of gold in the inferred category and 561,000 of gold in the indicated category.

West Mining said the 2022 drill program consisted of 2,400 metres in nine holes. The best results were obtained in the final hole GM22-09 which returned 8.04 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 173.75 metres down hole, and 9.63 g/t gold over 2.0 metres (at 224.80 metres down hole).

The company has said recent results indicate continued expansion of the gold mineralization to the west and north of the gold resource. Strong gold soil geochemical and induced polarization geophysical anomalies indicate that the resource area is also open to the south. A detailed geologic block model, combined with gold resource shells and geophysical anomalies, will be used to guide expanded drilling in 2023, the company said.

West has also announced that Ashish (Ash) Misquith has joined the company as a member of the board of directors. Misquith has extensive experience in business development and start-ups. He has invested in multiple private placements, public companies and IPOs. He is also the founder of Swiftgrade, an artificial intelligence application that allows teachers to grade students in a timely and efficient manner.

He is also a former semi-professional tennis player.

These appointments were announced after the close of trading on July 11, 2023, when West Mining shares closed at $0.035. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of 12.5 cents and $0.025.

