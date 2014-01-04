West Mining tables drill results, names new CEO

West Mining Corp [WEST-CES, WESMF-OTC, 1HL] has released new assay results from 2022 diamond drilling on its 100%-owned Kena gold-copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The company has also named a new President and CEO.

The over 9,000-hectare Kena project consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca properties, which trend along a 20-kilometre-long mineralized belt.

The Kena property hosts several large gold and copper zones. According to a National Instrument 43-101-compliant technical report, the Kena and Gold Mountain zones contains 2.8 million ounces of gold in the inferred category and 561,000 of gold in the indicated category.

West Mining said the 2022 drill program consisted of 2,400 metres in nine holes. The best results were obtained in the final hole GM22-09 which returned 8.04 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 173.75 metres down hole, and 9.63 g/t gold over 2.0 metres (at 224.80 metres down hole).

West Mining is a mineral exploration company with a focus on acquiring and exploring advanced and prospective early-stage projects. West is focused on its Kena gold projects in the Nelson Mining Division of southeastern B.C., its Spanish Mountain West and Junker gold projects in northern B.C., and its Kagoot cobalt project near Bathurst, New Brunswick.

The Kena Project consists of five deposit areas, including the Kena Gold, Gold Mountain, Daylight, Great Eastern/Western and Kena Copper Zone.

The latest results indicate continued expansion of the gold mineralization to the west and north of the gold resource. Strong gold soil geochemical and induced polarization geophysical anomalies indicate that the resource area is also open to the south. A detailed geologic block model, combined with gold resource shells and geophysical anomalies, will be used to guide expanded drilling in 2023, the company said.

These results were released after the close of trading on January 11, 2023, when West Mining shares closed at $0.045. The shares currently trade in a 52-week range of 13.5 cents and $0.03.

The company said Nicholas Houghton has resigned as an officer and director of the company to focus on other interests. Aaron Wong will replace him on the board of directors and as CEO, President and corporate secretary of the company.

Wong has been working capital markets for over 10 years and sits on the board of directors of multiple public companies.  He previously led the business development group at Fortuna Investments for four years.  He was also formerly an accountant at Ernst & Young LLP as part of the assurance practise specializing in resources, technology and real estate and financial services.

“With each drill result, our flagship Kena project continues to grow. The consistent nature of the ever- expanding gold and copper zones bodes well for the company,” Houghton said. He said the project is in good standing for upcoming years and allows West to consider many options as it moves forward.


