West Red Lake Gold drills 107.61 g/t gold over 2.5 metres at Madsen mine, Ontario

Share this article

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. [TSXV-WRLG; OTCQB-WRLGF; FSE-UJ0] reported drill results from its 100%-owned Madsen mine located in the Red Lake gold district of northwestern Ontario.

The drill results featured in this news release are focused on the high-grade Austin and McVeigh zones. The Austin zone currently contains an indicated mineral resource of 914,200 ounces (oz) grading 6.9 g/t gold with an additional inferred resource of 104,900 oz grading 6.5 g/t gold. The McVeigh zone currently contains an indicated mineral resource of 79,800 oz grading 6.4 g/t gold, with an additional inferred resource of 14,300 oz grading 6.9 g/t gold.

The purpose of this drilling was definition within priority areas of Austin and McVeigh to continue building an inventory of high-confidence ounces to support the restart of production at the Madsen mine, which is expected to commence in H2 2025. The company expects to complete a prefeasibility study in support of that restart goal in the coming months.

Austin zone highlights: Hole MM24D-09-4796-018 intersected 2.5 metres at 107.61 g/t Au, from 80.0 m to 82.5 m, including one m at 252.10 g/t Au, from 80 m to 81 m, also including one m at 14.22 g/t Au, from 81 m to 82 m.

Hole MM24D-09-4796-005 intersected seven m at 5.70 g/t Au, from 53 m to 60 m, including one m at 12.38 g/t Au, from 54 m to 55 m, also including one m at 10.09 g/t Au, from 59 m to 60 m.

Hole MM24D-09-4796-007 intersected five m at 7.68 g/t Au, from 45 m to 50 m, including 2.06 m at 15.04 g/t Au, from 47 m to 49.06 m.

Hole MM24D-09-4796-006 intersected 11.77 m at 7.04 g/t Au, from 62.23 m to 74.00 m, including 0.77 m at 34.91 g/t Au, from 62.23 m to 63.00 m, also including 0.7 m at 21.69 g/t Au, from 69.0 m to 69.7 m. Also including one m at 19.51 g/t Au, from 73 m to 74 m.

McVeigh zone highlights: Hole MM24D-01-4081-019 intersected 2.35 m at 106.99 g/t Au, from 37.65 m to 40.00 m, including 0.5 m at 13.32 g/t Au, from 37.65 m to 38.15 m, also including 0.5 m at 479.09 g/t Au, from 39.0 m to 39.5 m.

Hole MM24D-01-4081-011 intersected 3.33 m at 14.61 g/t Au, from 58.00 m to 61.33 m, including two m at 23.32 g/t Au, from 58 m to 60 m.

Hole MM24D-01-4081-017 intersected 4.1 m at 10.13 g/t Au, from 36.0 m to 40.1 m, including 0.5 m at 15.79 g/t Au, from 37.0 m to 37.5 m, also including 0.95 m at 24.19 g/t Au, from 39.15 m to 40.10 m.

Shane Williams, president and CEO, stated: “The team continues to make great progress with the underground definition drill program at Madsen. We always had high expectations for the Austin zone, which makes up the bulk of the existing resource, but to see this zone capable of producing gold grades in excess of 250 grams per tonne over meaningful widths is particularly exciting and underscores the upside that still exists within the main deposit. Additionally, the results coming out of McVeigh are quite positive. With a better understanding of the geologic model, structural controls and ore distribution in McVeigh, we are seeing renewed potential in this area.”

The Austin and McVeigh zones are both accessed through the Madsen mine west portal. Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen mine, the Austin and McVeigh structures are hosted within broad, kilometre-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

The North Austin zone displays mine-style alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5 km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, North Austin and McVeigh zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2024.

The Madsen mine deposit presently hosts a NI 43-101 indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces (Moz) of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au and an inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au.

West Red Lake Gold Mines is advancing and developing its flagship Madsen gold mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

West Red Lake also holds the wholly owned Rowan property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past-producing gold mines – Rowan, Mount Jamie and Red Summit.

Share this article