West Red Lake Gold drills 45.70 g/t gold over 3.85 metres at McVeigh–Madsen Mine, Ontario

Share this article

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. [TSXV: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF] reported definition drill results from its 100%-owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Drill results in this news release are focused on the high-grade McVeigh Zone. The McVeigh Zone currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 79,800 oz grading 6.4 g/t Au, with an additional Inferred resource of 14,300 oz grading 6.9 g/t Au.

These results follow-up on the significant intercepts previously announced on August 12, 2024 and August 27, 2024 from McVeigh – where drilling highlights included 106.99 g/t gold over 2.35 metres and 17.77 g/t gold over 5.5 metres, respectively.

The purpose of this drilling was definition within priority areas of McVeigh to continue building an inventory of high-confidence ounces to support the restart of production at the Madsen Mine, which is expected to commence in 2025.

McVeigh Zone Highlights: Hole MM24D-02-4090-010 intersected 3.85 metres at 45.70 g/t Au, from 14.00m to 17.85m, including 0.85m at 127.27 g/t Au, from 17.00m to 17.85m; And 1.55m at 44.89 g/t Au, from 22.45m to 24.00m.

Hole MM24D-02-4090-015 intersected 3m at 50.99 g/t Au, from 14m to 17m, including 1m at 141.53 g/t Au, from 15m to 16m.

Hole MM24D-02-4090-006 intersected 16m at 8.75 g/t Au, from 20m to 36m, including 1m at 77.92 g/t Au, from 21m to 22m, also including 1m at 15.63 g/t Au, from 24m to 25m, also including 1.5m at 14.68 g/t Au, from 30.0m to 31.5m, Also Including 2m @ 11.16 g/t Au, from 33m to 35m. See original press release for more drill results.

Shane Williams, President & CEO, stated, “As the site operational team advances test mining and stockpiles the bulk sample, the two underground drills continue to turn and continue to intercept broad zones of high-grade gold mineralization. The McVeigh zone is a shallow and easily accessible portion of the Madsen deposit and will be a key focus area during early phases of mining. The tight spaced drilling we are completing at McVeigh coupled with our enhanced geologic model and understanding of the structural controls will enable the engineering team to produce a very robust and high confidence mine plan that will reduce both external and internal dilution during mining.”

The McVeigh zone is currently accessed through the Madsen Mine West Portal. Upon completion of the Connection Drift, it will be accessed via the East Portal. Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the McVeigh structures are hosted within broad, kilometer-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, North Austin and McVeigh Zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a NI 43-101”) Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces (Moz) of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines – Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

Share this article