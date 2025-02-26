West Red Lake Gold drills 48.97 g/t gold over 18.7 metres at South Austin – Madsen Mine, Ontario

Share this article

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. [TSXV: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF] reported drill results from its 100%-owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of northwestern Ontario, Canada.

“As the underground definition drill program at Madsen advances at depth we continue to unlock significant value within the orebody,” stated Shane Williams, President & CEO. “While the life-of-mine resource model accurately informs metal content throughout the deposit, it is tight-spaced drilling provides the resolution needed to properly quantify and realize further upside potential from the very high-grade pockets of gold mineralization ahead of stope design. The area highlighted in this update sits just beneath Stope 6 from our recent bulk sampling program and demonstrates the growth potential and increased continuity we are seeing in the deposit at depth. Having just reported excellent reconciliation results from our bulk sampling campaign, and with strong tailwinds from a rising gold market, the team’s confidence level is high as we move towards ramping up production at Madsen in the second half of 2025.”

The drill results featured in this news release are focused on the high-grade South Austin Zone, which currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 474,600 ounces grading 8.7 g/t gold with an additional Inferred resource of 31,800 oz grading 8.7 g/t gold.

These drill results are located directly below Stope 6 from the recent bulk sampling campaign and have defined the Stope 6 mining panel an additional 40 metres down plunge. This area is also approximately 300 metres down plunge from the exceptional South Austin intercepts previously announced February 26, 2025, where drilling returned 114.26 g/t Au over 10.6m, 77.90 g/t Au over 3m and 24.48 g/t Au over 8.5m.

The South Austin zone continues to demonstrate significant grade and thickness potential at depth, which is being fully realized and accurately defined through definition drilling.

The purpose of this drilling was definition and expansion within priority areas of South Austin to continue adding to an already substantial inventory of high-confidence ounces to support the restart of production at the Madsen mine, with ramp-up to commence during H2 2025. The Company reported positive results from its recently completed bulk sampling campaign May 7, 2025 and also filed a Technical Report for its Pre-Feasibility Study for Madsen February 18, 2025.

South Austin Zone Highlights: Hole MM25D-12-4669-024 intersected 18.7 metres at 48.97 g/t gold, from 5.3m to 24.0m, including 2m at 428.83 g/t Au, from 20.5m to 22.5m, also including 0.5m at 16.06 g/t Au, from 23.5m to 24.0m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold hosted within highly deformed quartz-carbonate-diopside veinlets.

Hole MM25D-12-4669-011 intersected 4.5m at 52.86 g/t Au, from 25.0m to 29.5m, including 1m at 213.62 g/t Au, from 26.5m to 27.5m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold hosted within quartz-carbonate and quartz-diopside veinlets.

Hole MM25D-12-4669-004 intersected 7.5m at 25.49 g/t Au, from 15.0m to 22.5m, including 0.85m at 20.38 g/t Au, from 16.15m to 17.00m, also including 1m at 159.88 g/t Au, from 21m to 22m.

Hole MM25D-12-4669-021 Intersected 20.05m at 8.94 g/t Au, from 6.00m to 26.05m, including 0.5m at 109.58 g/t Au, from 14.4m to 14.9m, Also including 1m at 75.58 g/t Au, from 16.5m to 17.5m.

Hole MM25D-12-4669-019 Intersected 5.1m @ 22.79 g/t Au, from 13.9m to 19.0m, including 0.5m at 196.19 g/t Au, from 16.5m to 17.0m.

Hole MM25D-12-4669-025 Intersected 20.2m at 5.52 g/t Au, from 9.8m to 30.0m, including 0.5m at 10.65 g/t Au, from 10.5m to 11.0m, also including 0.5m at 13.31 g/t Au, from 20.5m to 21.0m, also including 1m at 47.76 g/t Au, from 28m to 29m.

Hole MM25D-12-4669-015 Intersected 2m at 47.14 g/t Au, from 16m to 18m, including 1m at 93.98 g/t Au, from 17m to 18m.

Visible gold was also observed in holes MM25D-12-4669-012, -013 and -018 within significant intercepts.

Accessed through the Madsen Mine West Portal, the South Austin Zone sits south in the hanging wall of the main Austin Zone. Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the South Austin structure is hosted within broad, kilometer-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, North Austin and McVeigh Zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces gold grading 7.4 g/t Au and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz gold grading 6.3 g/t Au. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz.

The Madsen Mine also contains Probable reserves of 478 thousand ounces gold grading 8.16 g/t Au. Mineral reserve estimates are based on a gold price of US$1,680/oz.

West Red Lake Gold Mines is developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Share this article