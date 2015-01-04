West Red Lake Gold drills 66.66 g/t gold over 2 metres at Rowan, Ontario

Share this article

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. [WRLG-TSXV; WRLGF-OTCQB] has released additional drill results from its phase 1 exploration program on its 100%-owned Rowan property, located in the prolific Red Lake gold district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Hole RLG-23-153 intersected 66.66 g/t gold over 2.0 metres, when compared to much of the historical drilling, mineralized zones encountered in this years campaign demonstrate increased widths and continuity. The company has now completed 37 drill holes and 11,467 metres of drilling to date of a 17,000-metre drilling campaign that has been expanded to 25,000 metres on the back of a very successful exploration season thus far.

Highlights: Hole RLG-23-153 intersected 2.0 metres at 66.66 g/t gold, from 235 to 237 metres, including 0.5 metres at 266.27 g/t Au, from 235.5 to 236 metres.

Hole RLG-23-156B intersected 3.11 metres at 21.84 g/t gold, from 275 to 278.11 metres, including 0.83 metres at 77.64 g/t gold, from 277.28 to 278.11 metres.

Hole RLG-23-154 intersected 10.1 metres at 6.27 g/t gold, from 214.9 to 225 metres, including 0.6 metres at 84.13 g/t gold, from 223.45 to 224.05 metres.

Shane Williams, president and CEO, stated: “Our team is very impressed with the drill results coming out of the Rowan Mine target. What was previously believed to be a very narrow high-grade gold system continues to deliver results that demonstrate real potential for broader zones of high-grade gold mineralization which could prove advantageous for any future mining scenario. With every hole drilled at Rowan, not only does our confidence in this asset grow, but its viability as a potential future source of high-grade mill-feed for Madsen increases as well. In the mining industry it is very rare to have size and grade working in your favor, but at Rowan we are seeing both.”

The high-grade mineralized vein zones encountered at the Rowan Mine target area continue to exceed expectations, confirm the geologic model, and further improve the existing high-grade (9.2 g/t Au) 827,462

In conjunction with infill and expansion drilling, the company is also initiating baseline environmental and archaeological assessments to begin moving the project towards an Advanced Exploration Permit status.

The Rowan Mine Target consists of more than seven sub-parallel, near-vertical, east-west trending veins that are currently defined over a strike length of approximately 1.1 km – mineralization remains open along strike and at depth.

The drilling completed at the Rowan Mine Target in 2023 has been focused on validating historical data across the Inferred Resource, and also infilling apparent gaps in the analytical data set which was a product of very selective sampling techniques implemented during previous drilling campaigns.

The Rowan property hosts a NI 43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource of 2,790,700 tonnes averaging 9.2 g/t gold containing 827,462 ounces of gold with a cut-off grade of 3.8 g/t gold. The Inferred Mineral Resource is located in the area of the historic underground Rowan Mine site and situated within a 1.8 km strike length portion of the regional scale Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone.

On August 24, 2023 the company issued 2,400,000 common shares in the capital of the company at deemed price of C$0.70 per common share as payment of US$1,250,838 to a fund managed by Sprott Resource Lending Corp. for deferred consideration related to the company’s acquisition of Pure Gold Mining Inc. and issued a replacement promissory note dated August 24, 2023 in the amount of US$5,533,094 to Sprott for the remaining Obligation.

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world’s richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines – Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

Share this article