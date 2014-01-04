West Red Lake Gold Mines drills 12.5 g/t gold over 3 metres at Rowan, Ontario

Share this article

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. [WRLG-TSXV] reported drill results from its 2022 drilling campaign at the Rowan property, Ontario. The program consisted of 13 holes totalling 4,189 metres of drilling highlighted by drill hole RLG-22-119, which intersected 12.5 g/t gold over three metres at the NT zone.

The Rowan property is the main property within the West Red Lake gold project, a 3,100-hectare area consisting of three properties (Mount Jamie, Red Summit and Rowan). The Rowan property is located west of Red Lake, northwestern Ontario, and borders Evolution’s Red Lake gold complex.

Highlights of the 2022 drilling: Of the 13 holes drilled during the 2022 program, 12 encountered gold mineralization greater than or equal to one gram per tonne gold.

Hole RLG-22-119 intersected three metres at 12.5 g/t gold, from 287 metres to 290 metres. Hole RLG-22-118 returned three metres at 5.04 g/t gold, from 145 metres to 148 metres; intersected 0.5 metres at 34.23 g/t gold from 280.5 metres to 281 metres.

Hole RLG-22-126 intersected 1.1 metres at 11.3 g/t gold from 61 metres to 62.1 metres. Hole RLG-22-117 returned 2.5 metres at 7.72 g/t gold, from 236.5 metres to 239 metres.

Hole RLG-22-125 returned two metres at 4.57 g/t gold from 89 metres to 91 metres. Hole RLG-22-127 returned 0.7 metres at 6.58 g/t gold from 206 metres to 206.7 metres.

Tom Meredith, CEO, stated: “We are pleased with the results from our 2022 drill program. The team continues to intersect the high-grade gold intervals characteristic of the Rowan deposit in areas outside of the existing resource.” Meredith continued: “We also intersected varying styles of high-grade gold mineralization at the NT zone and Porphyry Hill that could lead to a significant discovery on our land package. The team will look to build on the success of the 2022 campaign during our 7,000-metre phase 1 drilling program set to commence in March 2023.”

Drilling at the Rowan vein system further confirms the company’s thesis that grades continue to increase at depth and mineralization is consistent with that outlined in the current inferred resource which remains open in all directions.

West Red Lake Gold’s Rowan property presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 2,790,700 tonnes averaging 9.2 g/t gold containing 827,462 ounces of gold with a cut-off grade of 3.8 g/t gold. The inferred resource is located in the area of the historic underground Rowan mine site and situated within a 1.8-kilometre strike length portion of the regional-scale Pipestone Bay St. Paul deformation zone.

West Red Lake Gold holds an extensive property position spanning 3,100 hectares in West Red Lake, including three former gold mines – Rowan, Mount Jamie and Red Summit. The West Red Lake project covers a 12-km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St. Paul deformation zone, and the company plans to continue exploring this property along strike and to depth aggressively in 2023. In late 2022, resource investor Frank Giustra acquired a 19.44% stake in the company, a testament to the company’s potential and the prospects for new gold discoveries in the region.





Share this article