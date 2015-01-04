West Red Lake Gold Mines drills 70.80 g/t gold over 8.3 metres at Rowan, Ontario

Share this article

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. [WRLG-TSXV; WRLGF-OTCQB] provided the following update from the 2023 exploration drilling program on its 100%-owned Rowan property located in the prolific Red Lake gold district of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Hole RLG-23-163B intersected 70.80 g/t gold over 8.3 metres, including 1,120.19 g/t gold over 0.5 metres.

This hole represents the highest-grade intercept ever drilled across the Rowan Property and is a testament to the continued success our exploration team is achieving with the 2023 drilling campaign. The drill program at Rowan has already been expanded from 17,000 metres to 25,000 metres, and these results only further validate the team’s commitment to the Rowan asset.

Highlights: Hole RLG-23-163B intersected 8.3 metres at 70.80 g/t gold in Vein Zone 101 from 387 metres to 395.3 metres, including 0.5 metres at 13.46 g/t gold from 389 metres to 389.5 metres, 0.5 metres at 1,120.19 g/t gold from 393.5 metres to 394 metres and 0.6 metres at 29.64 g/t gold from 394.7 metres to 395.3 metres.

This represents the highest-grade intercept ever drilled across the Rowan property. The location of the pierce point on Vein 101 represents one of the deeper intercepts drilled within the high-grade East Zone which could be indicating that the vein system is increasing in grade and thickness with depth.

The exploration team is immediately following up on this success to further define this extremely high-grade and thick portion of gold mineralization within the already impressive East Zone at Rowan.

Shane Williams, President and CEO, stated, “There are very few places in the world where the geologic conditions exist to produce an intercept of this calibre, and the Red Lake district has demonstrated time and again that it is most definitely one of them. Our exploration team has already been immensely successful with the drilling program at the Rowan Mine target in 2023, and the spectacular drill results highlighted in this news release only emphasize the upside that still exists at Rowan. Our team is confident that we are only just starting to scratch the surface at Rowan with many more exciting discoveries to come.”

The high-grade mineralized vein zones encountered at the Rowan Mine target area continue to exceed expectations, confirm the geologic model, and further improve the existing high-grade (9.2 g/t Au) 827,462 ounce Inferred Mineral Resource at the Rowan Mine.

A total of 17,000 metres of infill and expansion drilling was originally proposed for the Rowan Mine target in 2023. Based on the positive results received to date, the program has been expanded to 25,000 metres and is expected to be completed by year end 2023. The additional drill meters will be used to continue de-risking the Rowan Mine resource and test the growth potential down-plunge on the highest-grade portions of the resource. Current drilling at Rowan has only tested mineralization down to a depth of approximately 550 m. All of the high-grade zones still remain open below this vertical depth. The Red Lake Mining District is known to host orebodies that extend down to +4 km depth, which bodes well for the down-plunge growth potential at Rowan.

In conjunction with infill and expansion drilling, the Company is also initiating the necessary baseline environmental and archaeological assessments to begin moving the project towards an Advanced Exploration Permit status.

The Rowan Mine Target consists of more than seven sub-parallel, near-vertical, east-west trending veins that are currently defined over a strike length of approximately 1.1 km. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth. The orientation of the veins at the Rowan Mine tend to follow the direction of D2 deformation, which is oriented in an east-west direction over this part of the property. Individual mineralized veins usually average 1.0 to 1.5 m in thickness, with an overall thickness of the Rowan vein corridor at around 115 metres.

West Red Lake Gold’s Rowan Property presently hosts a NI 43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource of 2,790,700 tonnes averaging 9.2 g/t gold containing 827,462 ounces of gold with a cut-off grade of 3.8 g/t gold.

The Inferred Mineral Resource is located in the area of the historic underground Rowan Mine site and situated within a 1.8 km strike length portion of the regional scale Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is focused on developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines – Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

