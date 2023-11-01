West Red Lake Gold Mines posts more Rowan drill results, Ontario

Share this article

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. [TSXV-WRLG; OTCQB-WRLGF] reported additional drill results from its 100%-owned Rowan property located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Notably, Holes RLG-23-171 and RLG-23-172 represent the deepest intercepts drilled to date on Vein 101 within the high-grade East Zone.

This high-grade ore chute has been defined over an impressive strike length of approximately 250m and has now been drilled down to a vertical depth of 490m from surface, and still remains wide open at depth. Hole RLG-23-171 also intercepted 0.8m at 19.82 g/t Au in a new sub-parallel vein running south of the currently modelled Rowan vein system, pointing to the discovery potential that still exists at Rowan. Furthermore, high-grade intercepts encountered in hole RLG-23-168 on Vein 101 were drilled outside of the December 2022 mineral resource domains indicating growth potential along strike to the west, outside of the existing resource.

Highlights: Hole RLG-23-171 intersected 2.4m at 10.92 g/t Au, from 562.35m to 564.75m, Including 0.5m at 48.30 g/t Au, from 564.25m to 564.75m; and 0.8m at 19.82 g/t Au, from 147.2m to 148m.

Hole RLG-23-172 intersected 2.15m at 11.07 g/t Au, from 443.60m to 445.75m, Including 0.5m at 45.90 g/t Au, from 444.70m to 445.20m.

Hole RLG-23-168 intersected 0.5m at 38.15 g/t Au, from 229.75m to 230.25m

Shane Williams, President & CEO, stated, “With this latest round of Rowan drill results, we have now successfully extended mineralization in the high-grade East Zone down to a vertical depth of 490m. If the Red Lake District has taught us anything, it’s that these zones can continue to depths exceeding 4km when the structural and geologic conditions are right. The Rowan Mine target has consistently demonstrated it has what it takes to produce high-grade gold intercepts over significant widths, and we look forward to continuing to drill and grow this exceptional resource along strike and at depth.”

The high-grade mineralized vein zones encountered at the Rowan Mine target area continue to exceed expectations, confirm the geologic model, and further improve the existing high-grade (9.2 g/t Au) 827,462 ounce Inferred Mineral Resource at the Rowan Mine.

A total of 52 diamond drill holes for 18,990m have been completed so far in 2023 at the Rowan Mine target. Fire and metallic screen assays have been returned for 45 out of 52 holes completed, with 1 hole having partial assay results and 6 holes pending assays and QAQC.

In other news, the company has entered into an agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) for investor relations and communication services for an initial term of six months, commencing November 1, 2023 under which the company will pay to Capital Analytica an aggregate of $120,000 at a rate of $20,000 per month, and has an option to renew the Consulting Agreement for an additional 6 months at a rate of $10,000 per month, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the Consulting Agreement.

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines – Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

