West Red Lake Gold Mines restarts Madsen mill and mine, Ontario

Share this article

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. [TSXV: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF; FRA: OJO] provided an update on ramp-up operations at the Madsen mine in Red Lake, northern Ontario.

Following a fatal incident at site on the morning of June 16, the mine and mill were both shut down. The mill restarted after approximately 40 hours. The mine restarted 12 hours after the mill, ramping up to full operations based on personnel availability and within a safety-first structure.

“With the clear exception of the tragic underground incident, ramp-up at the Madsen mine is progressing well,” said Shane Williams, president and CEO. “Mill head grades increased in June as we transitioned from the mixed and generally lower-grade material that had been stockpiled during the bulk sample program, which we processed in May, into freshly mined material that should be more representative of average ore grades going forward. The mill has been averaging 650 tonnes per day with 95% gold recovery and has been tested at higher levels several times without issue.

“We look forward to increasing mining rates over the coming months as ramp-up equipment arrives on site and we access additional mining areas, keeping in mind the company’s No. 1 priority is operational safety.”

The Madsen mine started ramp-up operations on May 11. Initially, mill feed was predominantly sill material that had been stockpiled during the bulk sample program, during which time only stope material was processed. Sill material is mined during level access development and is typically lower grade than stope material.

As mining ramps up, the mill head grade has increased. Milled grade has increased from approximately three grams per tonne gold in the first two days of June to average 6.5 g/t gold from June 12 to June 15 as stope material increased in proportion to sill material. Material going through the mill is now generally grading at levels comparable with the Madsen mine bulk sample. Observed grade variability, including days when gold grade jumps notably, is within the expected range for a deposit of this nature.

Mined tonnes in 2025 have primarily been drawn from South Austin and McVeigh. Mining will continue in these areas through 2025 and will also incorporate a number of priority stopes from Austin.

The mine has consistently produced 650 tonnes of ore per day. The mill was started up at 650 tonnes per day and has run consistently at that rate and proven capable of higher rates. Mill recoveries have been consistent, averaging 95%. The tailings and water treatment systems have been operating as planned.

The company has sold 5,250 ounces of gold year-to-date, at an average price of US$3,330/oz. Another gold pour is planned for today, Wednesday June 25, 2025.

The company continues to build up its fleet of mining equipment. A R1300G Caterpillar Scoop loader arrived last week. Two additional Epiroc 42-tonne haul trucks have been ordered and are expected on site in August and September. Three Komatsu four-yard scoops are ordered, with deliveries expected in July. Two Maclean bolters are ordered, for delivery in July and September.

The two underground drills at Madsen have completed a total of 38,393 metres of definition drilling in 2025, with 19,904 m drilled so far in the second quarter. Recent drilling has been focused on expanding and further defining the high-grade lenses in South Austin previously announced on May 27, May 13 and February 26.

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a mineral development company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen gold mine and the associated 47 km2 prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

The highly productive Red Lake gold district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada, has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world’s richest gold deposits. West Red Lake Gold Mines also holds the wholly owned Rowan property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2, including three past-producing gold mines — Rowan, Mount Jamie and Red Summit.

Share this article