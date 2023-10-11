West Red Lake posts Rowan drill results, Ontario

Share this article

West Red Lake Gold Mines [TSXV-WRLG; OTC-WRLGF] reported additional drill results from its 100%-owned Rowan Property located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The company’s flagship asset – The Madsen Gold Mine – is debt free, fully permitted, with a brand-new 800+ tonne per day mill, a tailings and water treatment facility.

Their 100%-owned Rowan Gold Project is the company’s other asset, located approximately 15 km as the crow flies from the Madsen mill. WRLG believes there are synergies between the high-grade resources at Rowan and the Madsen mill.

October 11, 2023 drilling highlights: Hole RLG-23-166B intersected 2 metres of 45.20 g/t gold from 297m to 299m; and 4 metres of 6.78 g/t Au, from 191m to 195m.

Hole RLG-23-164 intersected 0.5 metres of 101.60 g/t Au from 204.5m to 205m; and 1.35 metres of 33.47 g/t Au, from 131m to 132.35m.

Hole RLG-23-159 intersected 2.3 metres of 12.81 g/t Au, from 262.85m to 265.15m; and 2.1 metres of 12.43 g/t Au, from 247.4m to 249.5 m.

Hole RLG-23-169 Intersected 1.5m of 14.61 g/t Au, from 506m to 507.5m, including 0.5m @ 42.62 g/t Au from 506m to 506.5m.

A total of 42 diamond drill holes for 15,772 metres have been completed so far in 2023 at the Rowan Mine target. Fire and metallic screen assays have been returned for 35 out of 42 holes completed, with 2 holes having partial assay results and 5 holes pending assays and QAQC.

