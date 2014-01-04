Western Metallica Resources drills 1.5% copper over 26.05 metres at Nueva Celti, Spain

Share this article

Western Metallica Resources Corp. [WMS-TSXV] provided an update on the encouraging results of a second hole drilled at the company’s 100%-owned Nueva Celti copper project, a past-producing copper mine with significant exploration potential, located in the southernmost region of Spain.

The company has completed three drill holes (results from NCDD003 are pending) for a total of ~1,150 metres of the planned two-phase, ~3,000-metre drill program aimed at investigating mineralized zones at depth below mine levels, as well as the northern and southern extensions.

Results of these drill holes are significant as they indicate that both the reported holes intersected copper sulfide mineralization, over multiple intervals, and as drilling continues, the company anticipates new copper discoveries that will validate the vast historic data which positions Nueva Celti as a highly prolific copper project.

The results from the first two holes, NCDD001 and NCDD002, have confirmed the presence of the mineralized zones reported by the ‘Asturian de Zinc’, Glencore drilling program, and predict a high-grade copper mineralized trend. Per previously reported results from the April 17 press release, NCDD002 intercepted a wide, ~40-metre-thick zone of disseminated and semi-massive (>50%) assemblage of pyrite, chalcopyrite and magnetite. This highly prospective zone is hosted by the biotite-schists unit, ~100 metres below the deepest historical mine level, as well as confirming the presence of another ~8-metre-wide zone of disseminated and semi-massive sulfide, not indicated by previous historic exploitation.

The control on the early-Cambrian mineralization is typical of the Cu-Zn-Pb occurrences on the Northern Central Belt (NCB) of the Ossa Morena geological province, with copper-sulfides mainly coinciding with layers of muscovite and biotite-schists, locally fragmental (meta-volcaniclastics) within an amphibolite unit (meta-volcanics).

Drill hole NCDD002 returned 13.65 metres grading 0.4% copper and 3.2 g/t silver; 26.05 metres of 1.5% copper, 1.8% zinc, 0.4% lead, 27.6 g/t silver and 0.7 g/t gold; 8.35 metres of 1.0% copper, 1.2% zinc, 0.2% lead, 17.1 g/t silver and 0.6 g/t gold.

Western Metallica’s principal asset is its 100%-owned Nueva Celti Copper Property in the Ossa Morena belt in Andalusia, Spain. Western Metallica also holds interests in three other Spanish gold projects in the Navelgas Gold Belt in Asturias, Spain (Penedela, Valledor and Sierra Alta).

