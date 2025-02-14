Westgold eyes maiden resource estimate at new Beta Hunt zone

Share this article

Westgold Resources Ltd. [WGX-TSX, ASX] has released an update on its resource development drilling activities at the Beta Hunt mine at Kambala, Western Australia. This includes further results from Westgold’s inaugural drilling program at the Fletcher Zone and details of planned drilling of the potential southern extension of Fletcher (the Mason Zone target). Five drill rigs are currently operating at Fletcher, with a maiden resource estimate expected to be released late in the fourth quarter of 2025.

With 74% of the Stage 1 drilling program completed to date, Westgold is steadily advancing on this goal.

The Beta Hunt operation, located at Kambalda 600 kilometres east of Perth, was acquired by Westgold as part of the August 2024 merger with TSX-listed Karora Resources.

The merger combined Karora’s Beta Hunt and Higginsville operations with Westgold’s Murchison and Bryah properties, resulting in four production centres. At the time of the merger, Westgold was producing between 220,000 and 230,000 ounces of gold annually.

Karora was focused on increasing gold production to a targeted range of 170,000 to 185,000 ounces.

“Westgold is mining two zones at Beta Hunt now – Fletcher will be the third. We already have access into Fletcher and once drilled, it will be an additional and independent source of production,’’ said Westgold CEO and Managing Director Wayne Bramwell.

Meanwhile, since acquiring the Beta Hunt operation, the company has moved quickly to identify and test priority exploration targets. This work commenced with the Stage 1 Fletcher Zone Resource Definition program in November, 2024, with two drill rigs, and has continued into 2025 with five drill rigs now in operation.

In addition to the Fetcher Zone program, the exploration team has been compiling historical data and building a new 3D geological model for the entire sublease area.

In its latest press release, the company said additional, high grade drilling intervals returned at Fletcher include 41 metres of 7.99 g/t gold and 19 metres at 5.95 g/t gold in hole FF475SP-62AE, and 38 metres at 6.80 g/t gold in hole WF440VD-55AE.

Fletcher is a substantial discovery made by Karora. It is interpreted to represent the fault offset extension to the Mason mineralised structure paralleling the 1.6-million-ounce Western Flanks deposit, approximately 300 metres to the west. Like in Western Flanks, mineralisation is comprised of sheared albite-biotite-pyrite altered and irregularly quartz veined basalt.

The Mason zone target is interpreted as the southern fault offset extension of the Fletcher zone with the combined strike length of the two zones now over 4.0 kilometres. Mason drill programs are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Mason Zone, which is interpreted to be 1.8 kilometres long, has been intersected by a modest number of historical drill holes, with most of these in a fan at the northern end of the zone.

