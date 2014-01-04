Westhaven Gold drills 0.93 g/t gold over 15.85 metres at Skoonka, British Columbia

Share this article

Westhaven Gold Corp. [WHN-TSXV] reported final drill results from its 100%-owned Shovelnose gold property and its 100%-owned Skoonka gold property, both located within the prospective Spences Bridge gold belt (SBGB), southwestern British Columbia.

Westhaven is reporting final assays for 15 holes from its 2022 drill campaigns at both Shovelnose and Skoonka gold properties.

Recent highlights: Drill hole SC22-013 at the JJ zone returned 115.52 to 131.37 metres: 15.85 metres of 0.93 g/t gold and 1.04 g/t silver, including 2.90 metresw of 3.81 g/t gold and 3.16 g/t silver, including 0.72 metres of 11.90 g/t gold and 7.6 g/t silver.

SC22-011 at the JJ zone returned 131.08 to 163.7 metres: 32.62 m of 0.62 g/t gold and 1.21 g/t silver, including 7.61 metres of 0.92 g/t gold and 1.64 g/t silver.

JJ zone, Skoonka: These recent assay results confirm continuity of mineralization from section to section over the western 200 metres of strike of the JJ vein zone, with the best hole, SC22-011 (32.62 m of 0.62 g/t Au), situated on the westernmost section, strongly suggesting mineralization likely continues farther west toward the drilled JJ-West target.

FMN zone, Shovelnose: Assays for the last 10 holes drilled at FMN in 2022 have now been received. Of these 10 holes, nine successfully intersected vein zone 1. These holes confirmed the continuation of vein zone 1 northwest within a well-defined corridor between two rhyolite dikes up to the FMN-Franz cross-fault. These holes tested for the shallow high-grade mineralization that occurs at Franz immediately northwest of the cross-fault in the laterally displaced continuation of vein zone 1. The spatial geometry of the drilled vein zone within this rhyolite-bounded corridor at FMN will assist in targeting the northwestward continuation of vein zone 1 at Franz.

Westhaven’s board of directors approved a grant of 3,945,000 incentive stock options to employees, officers, directors and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of 35 cents per share, are valid for five years and are subject to regulatory approval. The company’s stock option plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the company has 12,245,000 stock options issued, representing 8.8% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 km2) with four 100%-owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.





