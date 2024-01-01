Westhaven Gold posts updated PEA for Shovelnose Gold Project, British Columbia

33 minutes ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Westhaven Gold Corp. [TSXV: WHN] reported the completion of an Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) at its 100%-owned 41,634-hectare Shovelnose Gold Property located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 km south of Merritt, British Columbia.

The PEA outlines a robust, low-cost, rapid pay-back, high margin, 11.1-year underground gold mining opportunity and is based on updated mineral resources that include contributions from the South, Franz and FMN zones.

At a gold price of US$2,400/oz and an exchange rate of C$1.00 to US$0.72, the Shovelnose Base Case estimate generates an after-tax net present value (NPV) at a 6% discount rate of $454 million and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 43.2%. The proposed mine will operate over an initial 11.1-year mine-life with average annual life-of-mine gold production of 56,000 ounces. Initial capital expenditure to fund construction and commissioning is estimated at $184 million, with a life-of-mine capital cost of $379 million and a payback period of 2.1 years. The all-in sustaining costs (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate G&A) are estimated to be US$836/oz of gold produced.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, commented: “Westhaven’s flagship Shovelnose Gold Property is ideally situated, in close proximity to roads, power and infrastructure in a tier 1 mining jurisdiction. Production contribution from both Franz and FMN provide valuable ounces that bring gold production forward in the schedule resulting in payback of initial capital costs in just 2.1 years. Our intention is to continue to advance this cornerstone project in parallel with our ongoing exploration efforts to further expand the gold-silver mineral inventory on this highly prospective land package. The next steps towards rapidly advancing development include further de-risking initiatives such as continued environmental baseline studies, permitting requirements, along with other cost and technical requirements.”

Westhaven is advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls ~61,512 hectares (~615 km2) with four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.


Share this article

More Stories

Pan Global drilling Bravo target at Escacena Project, Spain

17 minutes ago Staff Writer

E3 to receive up to $4.7 million from critical minerals fund

44 minutes ago Staff Writer

Doubleview Gold Hits Record High-Grade Intercepts in Northwestern BC Drill Program

21 hours ago Resource World

Benton Resources drills wide interval of massive sulphides at Great Burnt Main Zone and makes new discovery, Newfoundland

24 hours ago Staff Writer

Tectonic Metals drills new gold discovery at Chicken Mountain, Alaska

24 hours ago Staff Writer

LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d’Or, Québec

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Pan Global drilling Bravo target at Escacena Project, Spain

17 minutes ago Staff Writer

Westhaven Gold posts updated PEA for Shovelnose Gold Project, British Columbia

33 minutes ago Staff Writer

E3 to receive up to $4.7 million from critical minerals fund

44 minutes ago Staff Writer

Doubleview Gold Hits Record High-Grade Intercepts in Northwestern BC Drill Program

21 hours ago Resource World

Benton Resources drills wide interval of massive sulphides at Great Burnt Main Zone and makes new discovery, Newfoundland

24 hours ago Staff Writer
×