Westward Gold completes gravity survey at Coyote/Rossi Project, Nevada

Westward Gold Inc. [CSE-WG; OTCQB: WGLIF] recently completed a gravity survey at its 100%-owned Coyote/Rossi property, composed of 111 unpatented mining claims situated along the northern Carlin trend in Elko County, Nevada.

The Carlin trend is an approximately 90-km-long gold belt that has been continuously explored and mined over the past 60 years, and Westward acquired Coyote in late 2022 as a complementary asset to its district-scale flagship Toiyabe Hills project along the Cortez trend. The Coyote acquisition was designed to capitalize on the broader theme in the district whereby significant discoveries continue to be made northward along strike from the original Carlin mine.

Westward’s team of technical experts is intimately familiar with the area and has been involved in several noteworthy discoveries, including Leeville, Ren, Four Corners, Pete Bajo, Crow, Little Boulder basin and Hardie footwall extension. Today, the district is dominated by Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont joint venture); however, Kinross Gold also recently laid claim to a large land position immediately north of Coyote along the hypothesized extension of the trend.

The Coyote gravity survey included 216 unique stations distributed across a 200-metre square grid, a typical sampling density used for targeting of Carlin-type gold deposits along major Nevada trends. The survey was designed to accomplish the following primary goals: determine the extent and relative depth of favourable lower-plate carbonate rocks beneath upper-plate siliciclastic cover rocks; outline the structural framework of the property — particularly looking for the extensions of gold-controlling faults that are well documented to the south; and map subsurface density variations, which can indicate zones of alteration.

Robert Edie, vice-president of exploration, noted: “The Carlin trend is famous for its geological uniqueness and its ever-expanding gold endowment. To this day, the trend remains open in all directions with no signs of slowing down. Over the last 30 years, gravity has proven to be a fundamental exploration technique for resolving geology beneath upper-plate cover rocks, and its use has led to significant discovery success in the district. Westward is extremely fortunate to have secured a foothold in the backyard of two of the largest gold producers, with an opportunity to explore and potentially expand a world-class gold trend.”

Westward welcomed Matthew Lennox-King as its newest strategic adviser. Lennox-King noted: “I’ve been following the progress of Westward with interest over the last couple of years, and it has been refreshing to see a team take on Nevada with the right combination of energetic leadership, seasoned technical veterans, and a systematic and scientific approach to the discovery process. These storied gold districts continue to deliver exciting opportunities, and I’m looking forward to lending my knowledge to the company moving forward.”

Westward is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe Hills project located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada, and the Coyote and Rossi projects located along the Carlin trend in Elko County, Nevada.

