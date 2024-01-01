White Gold launches Phase I 2025 Exploration Program with IP geophysics on multiple critical mineral Targets, Yukon

Share this article

White Gold Corp. [TSXV: WGO; OTCQX: WHGOF; FRA: 29W] has commenced its Critical Metals Exploration Program on key properties across its district-scale land package in the prolific White Gold District, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Phase I of the 2025 exploration program is a continuation of the company’s successful expanded exploration focus beyond gold, targeting critical metals including copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), tungsten (W), antimony (Sb) and bismuth (Bi) amongst others.

Phase II of the company’s strategic 2025 Exploration Program will commence in the coming weeks and will focus on high priority gold projects including the Company’s existing significant gold resources and discoveries of new gold occurrences.

White Gold’s property portfolio includes 15,362 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 300,000 hectares (3,000 km2), representing approximately 40% of the White Gold District and hosts numerous prospective gold and critical mineral targets in addition to the company’s flagship White Gold Project which comprises 1,203,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category (17.7 million tonnes averaging 2.12 g/t Au) and 1,116,600 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (24.5 million tonnes averaging 1.42 g/t Au) and remains open for further expansion.

Additional increases to the size of the resource may also be possible through an ongoing analysis to incorporate mineralization hosted within the company’s Target for Further Exploration area that hosts an additional estimated 10–12 million tonnes grading between 1 and 2 g/t gold.

“Our entry into the critical metals space highlights the untapped multi-commodity potential of our vast Yukon portfolio,” stated Dylan Langille, Vice President of Exploration for White Gold. “Preliminary work has identified compelling targets with favourable geophysical and geochemical signatures for critical metals, and we are excited to advance these prospects with IP surveys to delineate drill targets.”

The geology underlying the company’s land package is prospective for several critical minerals, including copper, molybdenum, tungsten, antimony and bismuth amongst others. Middle to Late Cretaceous aged intrusions are favourable for porphyry deposits containing primary sources of copper, molybdenum ± tungsten. The best example in the region is Western Copper and Gold’s Casino copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit.

Initial activities have commenced on three of the company’s critical mineral targets – the Bridget target on the Pedlar Property, the Guilder target of the Loonie Property, and the Mt. Hart target on the Nolan Property. The program will include both gradient and dipole-dipole induced polarization (IP) surveys designed to refine high-priority porphyry style targets for drill testing.

Highlights – Pedlar Property: Measuring 3 km NW-SE by 3.5 km NE-SW, the Bridget target represents a large, early-stage, geochemically zoned copper-molybdenum-tungsten target that has never been diamond drill tested.

The soil geochemistry footprint is notably characterized by Mo-in-soil values commonly over 250 ppm with majority (over 400 samples) above 20ppm. Cu-in-soil values are typically over 100ppm, and W-in-soil values frequently above 30ppm (as high as 100ppm).

Two large northwest-southeast oriented fault systems cut the target in the north and in the south.

A 40 line-km Induced Polarization (IP) Gradient survey, and a Dipole-Dipole survey will be conducted over the target to identify subsurface chargeability and resistivity anomalies indicative of critical metal mineralization.

Loonie Property: The Guilder target has identified an additional 3.0 by 0.5km northwest-trending zone of anomalous Cu-in-soil results that is within a few kilometres and trending towards another prospective target in the area.

Twenty-two line-km Gradient Induced Polarization (IP) surveys, and a Dipole-Dipole survey on the Guilder target as follow up to the high copper signature identified in soil sampling, and major structural trend identified in the interpretation of a 2024 VLF-EM and Lidar surveys.

Nolan Property: The Mt. Hart target is a large zoned multi-element soil geochemical anomaly hosting an enrichment in Au, Ag, Cu, Mo, W, Pb, Bi, Sb, and Te. Previous mapping has concluded potential that a porphyry core is likely to exist at depth and that alteration seen at surface may represent epithermal style alteration.

Thrity-four line-km Gradient Induced Polarization (IP) surveys, and a Dipole-Dipole survey on the Mt. Hart target as follow up to a high molybdenum (Mo) anomaly identified in previous soil grids.

Regional exploration work including geological mapping and prospecting, soil sampling, and LiDAR will also be carried out on several properties with a goal of identifying new targets for future advancement.

The Dawson Range forms an east-southeast trending mountain range which hosts several important mineral deposits and prospects including the Casino porphyry Copper-Gold deposit, the Minto Mine and the Carmacks Copper project (Granite Creek Copper Ltd). Both are interpreted to represent metamorphosed copper-gold-silver porphyry deposits. Porphyry deposits in the Dawson Range can be divided into two major ages, Late Triassic (Minto, Carmacks) and Late Cretaceous (Casino, Cash, Revenue).

In addition to porphyry mineralization, epithermal, skarn, and polymetallic to gold-dominant mineralized veins, breccias and fracture zones also occur throughout the Dawson Range. In recent years this area has drawn increased attention and investment from both junior and major mining companies due to its high mineral potential.

The company owns a portfolio of 15,362 quartz claims across 21 properties covering approximately 300,000 hectares (3,000 km2) in the Yukon’s emerging White Gold District. The company’s flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain an estimated comprises 1,203,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category (17.7 million tonnes averaging 2.12 g/t Au) and 1,116,600 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (24.5 million tonnes averaging 1.42 g/t Au).

Regional exploration work has also produced several cclaim packages which border sizable gold discoveries, including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corp., and Western Copper and Gold’s Casino project.

Share this article