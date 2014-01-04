Wildfire work ban lifted, Probe Gold to drill Novador next week, Quebec

Share this article

Probe Gold Inc. [PRB-TSX; PROBF-OTCQB] reported that the Quebec provincial government has lifted the work ban in the area of the company’s Novador project. The ban had been in place since the beginning of June this year.

Specifically, on June 4, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resource and Forests in Quebec implemented restrictions on accessing forests in Crown lands, and closed forestry roads due to public safety concerns arising from the wildfires in Northern Quebec. Drilling on the Novador project will resume next week after an 18-day halt in drilling activities. For the Detour project, the work ban is still in effect. The company will announce the beginning of a helicopter-supported drilling program when it is able to access the property.

The company does not expect the wildfires to have an impact on its 2023 programs. The drilling at Novador is ahead of schedule and the company will be resuming shortly. The Detour project will experience a short-term delay in the start of drill program; however, the program will be completed in the fall. The company will monitor the situation and keep investors updated.

Probe Gold is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the multimillion-ounce Novador gold project, Quebec. The company is well financed and controls a large land package of approximately 1,500 km2 of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The company was formed as a result of the $526-million sale of Probe Mines Ltd. to Goldcorp.

