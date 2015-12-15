Wolfden Resources updates drill program at Rockland Gold Project, Nevada

Share this article

Wolfden Resources Corp. [TSXV: WLF] reported that it has completed the first 600-metre core hole of an approximate 1,800-metre drill program at its Rockland Gold Project located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA.

The program was designed to test below historical and significant drill results that ended in mineralization, including 146.4 metres at 1.0 g/t AuEq in hole PG-32 and 85.4 metres at 1.0 g/t AuEq in hole PG-36C that was drilled in the opposing direction some 70 metres away.

The first hole REP18 was collared near hole PG-32 with a steeper inclination and was designed to test the extent and potential continuation of the wide mineralized zone past the end of hole PG-32. The company confirms visually that REP18 intersected 242 metres (from 282-to 524 metres down the hole) of the same intensely clay altered, flow-banded rhyolite unit with similar levels of alteration and fine-grained sulphide content, that was intersected in the 146.4 metre mineralized section of hole PG-32.

Because of the steeper inclination, the hole trace of REP18 is approximately 40 metres below and parallel to hole PG-32 when viewed on a vertical cross section. The bottom 30 metres of the mineralized rhyolite in hole REP18 includes an increase in deformation and the amount of dark hairline fractures that may also contain very fine grained sulphides. This lower 30-metre section did not include a significant increase in quartz veining or silica flooding as potentially envisioned.

The drill has been moved to drill a cross-over hole REP22, with an opposing direction and inclination to REP18, in order to confirm the true width and orientation of the 242-metre long altered rhyolite zone. Once hole REP22 is completed, a decision will be made to drill a hole deeper below hole REP18 or 22 to test for the potential occurrence of higher silica and higher sulphide content (higher gold grades) that could be the potential source of the significant alteration and mineralization in the altered rhyolite in hole PG-32, closer to surface.

A second drill has been added to the project and has been set up on Target Hill (#4), located at the NE end of the 1.7km structural corridor that includes altered rhyolites. Target Hill is a highly altered rhyolite dome that had been previously drilled with a hole that intersected 300 metres of 0.12 g/t gold from surface. Hole REP25A will test to a greater depth and at a different orientation to the historical hole.

“We are pleased to see the extent of altered and mineralized rhyolite zone and look forward to seeing the assay results which have been prioritized at the lab and will be released in the coming weeks once received and reviewed,” stated Don Dudek, Senior Exploration Advisor for Wolfden. “The addition of the second rig, will also allow us to speed up the program and add additional holes as warranted.”

Wolfden has optioned the Rockland property and can earn up to a 75% interest in the property.

Grab samples were collected by at least four different exploration teams, including those that had completed the drilling. It is believed that the prospecting grab sample data noted in this release, accurately reflect the gold content of the rocks, especially since different groups returned anomalous assays from the same area and that at least one of the groups, had an active, documented drill sample QAQC program in 2006 and 2007.

Share this article