World Metal & Mining ETFs – 2024 Year in Review

Performance Laggards, 2024

The continued selloff in battery metals over 2024 reflected heavily on underlying Energy Transition ETFs. 2 of the 3 worst Metal & Mining ETF performers were lithium producer ETFs.

Unhedged Gold ETF Performance, 2024

In 2024, currency depreciation was again the driver of outperformance for Turkish Lira denominated gold ETF QNB Finans Portföy Gold Participation ETF , Canadian Dollar denominated Royal Canadian Mint Gold ETR and Japanese Yen denominated Nomura Japan Gold-Price Linked ETF. All three outperformed SPDR Gold Shares, measured in their listing currencies, as a result of depreciation in their listing currencies against USD over 2024.

New Issues ETFs 2024

Five (5) new Metal & Mining ETFs were launched in 2024. 4 of these ETFs were launched by Canada headquartered asset management companies with natural resource expertise and capabilities.

China Asset Management Corporation (China AMC) launched a new Chinese Yuan (Chinese: 角; symbol: ¥; currency code: CNY) listed gold company investment product for Chinese domestic investors China AMC Gold Industry Equity ETF. This ETF invests in a range of international gold producers including Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. (SHA: 601899), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) and Barrick Gold Corporation (TSX: ABX). At least 6 further China based asset management companies have applied for permission to create new ‘Gold Industry Equity’ ETFs.

Sprott Asset Management LP (Canada) and Sprott Asset Management USA each launched new copper products during the first half of 2024. These new issues, Sprott Copper Miners ETF and Sprott Physical Copper Trust respectively, reflect a growing recognition that copper requirements for the energy transition provide current investment opportunities.

Dynamic Funds (1832 Asset Management LP) launched two new actively managed mining company ETF products on July 1st, 2024. Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF and Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF reflect a trend towards adding value by application of active management practices to the ETF company holding format.

Delisted ETFs 2024

The smallest unhedged Gold ETF, as measured by assets under management (AUM), delisted in the first half of 2024. Dacheng Shanghai Gold ETF began trading in March 2022 and was closed in H1.2024. iShares Gold Strategy ETF closed during the second half of 2024 (H2.2024).

Silver ETFs 2024

At year end 2024 there are 19 Silver ETFs listed on exchanges worldwide. Total assets exceed USD $25.8 B. The first Silver ETF, iShares Silver Trust, was launched in April 2006. By the end of 2012 there were 13 Silver ETFs listed on exchanges internationally. After a 9-year hiatus for Silver ETF issuance, during 2022 and 2023 6 new Silver ETFs were launched, and all 6 were listed on exchanges in India.

During H2.2024 all 6 Silver ETFs trading on Indian exchanges witnessed significant increases in the number of Shares Outstanding . This represents new buying of units by India based silver investors. During H2.2024 India passed Switzerland in AUM for Silver ETF assets (USD $1.7 B vs $1.4 B) and during 2025 India is expected to surpass the UK (USD $1.74 B) in the realm of assets held (AUM) in Silver ETFs.

Rapid growth in Silver ETF assets on Indian exchanges is supporting evidence of a trend of increasing investment in precious metals in eastern capital markets. Similar analysis for Gold ETFs also reflects a transfer of precious metal holdings from western to eastern financial markets.