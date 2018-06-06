World Metal & Mining ETFs – 2024 Year in Review

8 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

 

31.Dec.2023 – 31.Dec.2024

228 ETFs

Metal ETFs, Miners ETFs, Metal and Miners Hedged & Leveraged ETFs
Total Assets (AUM) ~ $330.7 B USD

 

Total assets for the World’s 228 Metal & Mining ETFs finished 2024 at USD $330.7 B. This is an increase of +13.1% from the 2023-year end close of USD $292.4 B. This growth in Metal & Mining ETF assets was driven principally by gains in Gold Metal ETFs which still make up more than ~70% of all Metal & Mining ETF assets worldwide.

2024 witnessed the issuance of 5 new Metal & Mining ETFs. 2 ETFs were retired and delisted. The biggest percentage gains for Shares Outstanding, and therefore the biggest relative gains in ‘new’ shareholders, were calculated for: VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF, Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF and for all 6 of the India listed Silver ETFs.   

Performance Leaders, 2024

Gold price gains were the key driver for ETF performance leaders (top 3 across 228 ETFs) in 2024.

      2024 Ticker Ccy.
Leveraged Gold WisdomTree Gold Daily Leveraged Long 3X +60.5% 3GOL USD
Leveraged Gold Deutsche Bank Gold Double Long +53.2% DGP USD
Leveraged Miners BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners Bull 2X +49.0% HGU CAD

 

Performance Laggards, 2024

The continued selloff in battery metals over 2024 reflected heavily on underlying Energy Transition ETFs. 2 of the 3 worst Metal & Mining ETF performers were lithium producer ETFs.
      2024 Ticker Ccy.
Leveraged Gold WisdomTree Gold Daily Leveraged Short -3X -47.6% 3GOS USD
Miners Energy Transition Sprott Lithium Miners ETF -47.0% LITP USD
Miners Energy Transition Global X Lithium Producers Index -45.0% HLIT CAD

 

Unhedged Gold ETF Performance, 2024

In 2024, currency depreciation was again the driver of outperformance for Turkish Lira denominated gold ETF QNB Finans Portföy Gold Participation ETF , Canadian Dollar denominated Royal Canadian Mint Gold ETR and Japanese Yen denominated Nomura Japan Gold-Price Linked ETF. All three outperformed SPDR Gold Shares, measured in their listing currencies, as a result of depreciation in their listing currencies against USD over 2024.

      2024 Ticker Ccy.
Metal Gold QNB Finans Portföy Gold Participation ETF +49.1% GLDTR.F TRY
Metal Gold Royal Canadian Mint Gold ETR +44.8% MNT CAD
Metal Gold Nomura Japan Gold-Price Linked ETF +38.8% 1328 JPY

New Issues ETFs 2024

Inception Assets USD   Ccy. Ticker Exchange
11.Jan.2024 $51,595,964 China AMC Gold Industry Equity ETF CNY 159562 XSHE
21.Mar.2024 $23,621,000 Sprott Copper Miners ETF USD COPP XNAS
31.May.2024 $74,049,867 Sprott Physical Copper Trust USD COP.UN XTSE
1.Jul.2024 $46,536,466 Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF CAD DXAU XTSE
1.Jul.2024 $17,908,177 Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF CAD DXMO XTSE

Five (5) new Metal & Mining ETFs were launched in 2024. 4 of these ETFs were launched by Canada headquartered asset management companies with natural resource expertise and capabilities.

China Asset Management Corporation (China AMC) launched a new Chinese Yuan (Chinese: ; symbol: ¥; currency code: CNY) listed gold company investment product for Chinese domestic investors China AMC Gold Industry Equity ETF. This ETF invests in a range of international gold producers including Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. (SHA: 601899), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) and Barrick Gold Corporation (TSX: ABX). At least 6 further China based asset management companies have applied for permission to create new ‘Gold Industry Equity’ ETFs.

Sprott Asset Management LP (Canada) and Sprott Asset Management USA each launched new copper products during the first half of 2024. These new issues, Sprott Copper Miners ETF  and Sprott Physical Copper Trust respectively, reflect a growing recognition that copper requirements for the energy transition provide current investment opportunities.

Dynamic Funds (1832 Asset Management LP) launched two new actively managed mining company ETF products on July 1st, 2024. Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF and Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF reflect a trend towards adding value by application of active management practices to the ETF company holding format.

Delisted ETFs 2024

Inception Assets USD   Ccy. Ticker Exchange
18.Mar.2022 $692,000 Dacheng Shanghai Gold ETF CNY 159833 XSHG
6.Jun.2018 $44.233,000 iShares Gold Strategy ETF USD IAUF CBOE

The smallest unhedged Gold ETF, as measured by assets under management (AUM), delisted in the first half of 2024. Dacheng Shanghai Gold ETF began trading in March 2022 and was closed in H1.2024. iShares Gold Strategy ETF closed during the second half of 2024 (H2.2024).

Silver ETFs 2024

At year end 2024 there are 19 Silver ETFs listed on exchanges worldwide. Total assets exceed USD $25.8 B.  The first Silver ETF, iShares Silver Trust, was launched in April 2006. By the end of 2012 there were 13 Silver ETFs listed on exchanges internationally. After a 9-year hiatus for Silver ETF issuance, during 2022 and 2023 6 new Silver ETFs were launched, and all 6 were listed on exchanges in India.

During H2.2024 all 6 Silver ETFs trading on Indian exchanges witnessed significant increases in the number of Shares Outstanding. This represents new buying of units by India based silver investors. During H2.2024 India passed Switzerland in AUM for Silver ETF assets (USD $1.7 B vs $1.4 B) and during 2025 India is expected to surpass the UK (USD $1.74 B) in the realm of assets held (AUM) in Silver ETFs.

Rapid growth in Silver ETF assets on Indian exchanges is supporting evidence of a trend of increasing investment in precious metals in eastern capital markets. Similar analysis for Gold ETFs also reflects a transfer of precious metal holdings from western to eastern financial markets.

 

World Metal & Mining ETFs – 2024 vs. 2023
             
Avg. ETF Size     # ETFs 31.Dec.24 % chg. 31.Dec.23
$USD M   METAL ETFs        
$3,434   Gold ETFs 70 $237,299,897,093 20.0% $197,789,922,640
$1,340   Silver ETFs 19 $25,055,625,061 43.1% $17,515,149,495
$1,289   Precious Metal ETFs 5 $6,343,357,787 16.5% $5,446,724,646
$2,133   Energy & Transition Metal ETFs 3 $6,252,946,698 14.7% $5,453,040,449
$207   Platinum Group Metal ETFs 13 $2,669,538,357 39.8% $1,909,426,857
$198   Base Metal ETFs 11 $2,196,965,871 -8.0% $2,387,881,562
      121 $279,818,330,867 21.4% $230,502,145,649
             
$USD M   MINERS ETFs        
$1,169   Precious Metal Miners ETFs 22 $24,759,028,471 21.1% $20,444,312,066
$463   Energy & Transition Metal Miners ETFs 19 $8,506,195,114 4.8% $8,120,339,101
$762   Base Metal Miners ETFs 8 $6,044,367,522 5.2% $5,747,442,660
      49 $39,309,591,107 14.6% $34,312,093,827
             
$USD M   HEDGED & LEVERAGED METAL ETFs        
$400   Currency Hedged Metal ETFs 22 $8,770,198,534 -65.0% $25,055,901,206
$156   Miners Leveraged ETFs 8 $1,192,957,821 -14.0% $1,387,216,586
$126   Silver Leveraged ETFs 7 $855,848,955 45.9% $586,667,057
$57   Gold Leveraged ETFs 13 $725,097,848 42.2% $510,066,440
$4   Base Metal Leveraged ETFs 6 $24,690,223 -1.6% $25,091,643
$6   Platinum Group Metal Leveraged ETFs 2 $11,537,121 -26.1% $15,601,319
      58 $11,580,320,948 -58.0% $27,580,544,251
             
      228 $330,708,242,922 13.1% $292,394,783,727

ETF Assets vs. Managed Funds, Dec.2024

At the end of two decades of extraordinary growth for Metal & Mining ETF assets, Metal & Mining ETF assets now hold more than 12 times (~12X) assets held in Specialist Managed Funds (AUM). This trend has resulted in dramatic mispricing for the most junior end of the market and material curtailment in exploration spending (particularly for gold and copper) traditionally supported by investment dollars which are now directed into Metal & Mining ETFs.
USD 1.00
CHF 0.91 Swiss Franc (symbol: Fr currency code: CHF ) / per $USD
EUR 0.97 Euro (symbol: € currency code: EUR ) / per $USD
MXN 20.84 Mexican Peso (symbol: $ currency code: MXN ) / per $USD
JPY 156.87 Japanese Yen (Japanese: 円, symbol: ¥ currency code: JPY) / per $USD
GBP 0.80 Pound Sterling (symbol: £ currency code: GBP ) / per $USD
CAD 1.44 Canadian Dollar (symbol: $ currency code: CAD ) / per $USD
AUD 1.61 Australian Dollar (symbol: $ currency code: AUD ) / per $USD
INR 85.65 Indian Rupee (symbol: ₹ currency code: INR) / per $USD
CNY 7.30 Chinese Yuan (Chinese: 角: symbol: ¥; currency code: CNY) / per $USD
ZAR 18.85 South African Rand (symbol: R currency code: ZAR ) / per $USD
HKD 7.77 Hong Kong Dollar (Chinese: 港元 symbol: HK$; currency code: HKD) / per $USD
MYR 4.47 Malaysian Ringgit (pl. ringgit: symbol: RM currency code: MYR) / per $USD
TRY 35.36 Turkish Lira (Turkish: Türk lirası; symbol: ₺ currency code: TRY) / per $USD

Link to Video

Reported by: Christopher Berlet BSc, CFA                                     Supported By: Khadijah Samnani, Analyst 

For further information please contact:
(416) 525 – 6869
manager@mineralprices.com

Live real-time prices and a complete list of ETFs, ETCs and Exchange Traded Trusts traded on all Exchanges and across all transaction currencies can be reviewed at: https://mineralfunds.com

Data Fields Including: ISIN, Bloomberg, Reuters, SEDOL, LEI, WKN, CUSIP numbers and symbols, Management Fees, Total MERs, Web Pages, All Exchange Listings and Outstanding Shares for ETFs, ETCs and Exchange Traded Trusts are available to Substack subscribers only.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH MINERALFUNDS


Share this article

More Stories

Kingsmen Resources begins exploration at Las Coloradas, Mexico

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Yukon Metals discovers high-priority drill targets at Birch Project, Yukon

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Tower Resources posts Thunder North assays at Rabbit North Project, British Columbia

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Osisko Gold posts record royalty revenue in Q4

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Orezone advances on Q4 gold production news

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Libero Copper & Gold drills 0.46% CuEq over 1,141metres from surface at Mocoa, Colombia

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Kingsmen Resources begins exploration at Las Coloradas, Mexico

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Yukon Metals discovers high-priority drill targets at Birch Project, Yukon

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Andean Precious poised to trade on Toronto Stock Exchange

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Tower Resources posts Thunder North assays at Rabbit North Project, British Columbia

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Osisko Gold posts record royalty revenue in Q4

7 hours ago Staff Writer
×