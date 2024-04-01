World Metal & Mining ETFs – Q1 2025 in Review

11 hours ago Resource World
31.Dec.2024 – 31.Mar.2025

231 ETFs

Metal ETFs, Miners ETFs, Metal and Miners Hedged & Leveraged ETFs
Total Assets (AUM) ~ $362.9 B USD

Total assets for the World’s 231 Metal & Mining ETFs finished Q1.2025, at USD $362.9 B. This is an increase of +11.0% from the Q4.2024, year end close of USD $330.7 B. Growth in Metal & Mining ETF assets over Q1.2025, was driven principally by gains in Gold ETFs which still make up ~72% of all Metal & Mining ETF assets worldwide.

There was 1 new Mining ETF launched in Q1.2025, Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ: GBUG) (first day of trading, February 20th, 2025). 0 ETFs were retired or delisted.

Performance Leaders, Q1 2025

Leveraged Gold Metal Miners ETFs (Miners Leveraged ETFs, subcategory) lead the performance tables for Q1.2025.

      Q1 2025 Ticker Ccy.
Leveraged MINERS Direxion Gold Miners Index Bull 2X 76.7% NUGT USD
Leveraged MINERS Direxion Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X 68.2% JNUG USD
Leveraged MINERS BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners Bull 2X 71.2% HGU CAD

 

Performance Laggards, Q1 2025

Inverse Leveraged Gold Miners ETFs (Miners Leveraged ETFs, subcategory) were performance laggards for Q1. 2025.
Q1 2025 Ticker Ccy.
Leveraged MINERS Direxion Junior Gold Miners Index Bear -2X -47.8% JDST USD
Leveraged MINERS Direxion Gold Miners Index Bear -2X -47.7% DUST USD
Leveraged MINERS BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners Daily Bear -2X -46.6% HGD CAD

 

Metal and Mining ETFs, Q1 2025

The best performing Gold ETF and the best performing Silver ETF internationally for Q1.2025 were QNB Finans Portföy Gold ETF (Borsa Istanbul: GLDTR.F) +24.1% and QNB Finans Portföy Silver ETF (Borsa Istanbul: GMSTR.F) +29.4% respectively. Outperformance of these ETFs, which are denominated in Turkish Lira (TRY, ₺), resulted from Turkish Lira  (TRY, ₺) depreciation against other major currencies during Q1.2025. Turkish Lira depreciation enhanced domestic performance for both gold and silver resulting in ETF outperformance when measured in Lira (TRY, ₺).

The best performing physical metal ETC for Q1.2025 was Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC (London Stock Exchange: XRH0) +51.9%. Rhodium prices finally bounced in Q1.2025 after a multi-year sell off following all-time highs for Rhodium which were set in February 2021.

The worst performing physical metal ETF for Q1.2025 was Sprott Physical Uranium Trust $USD (Toronto Stock Exchange: U.UN) -17.5%. This performance, as Uranium bottomed completing retracement after hitting a 17 year high of $106/lb. in February 2024. Pursuant to tariff induced volatility, most analysts expect Uranium prices to recover through the balance of 2025.

The lead performing sub-category for Q1.2025 was Miners Leveraged ETFs +21.9% followed closely by Precious Metal Miners ETFs +16.8%, as precious metal miners began the process of closing the valuation gap with metals. Many analysts expect this revaluation of miners against underlying metals to continue with an ascendant market pursuant to an extended multi-year period of underinvestment in mineral exploration and development.

 

World Metal & Mining ETFs – Q1 2025

    METAL & MINING ETFs          
    231 ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds)   March 31, 2025      
            Q1  
Avg. ETF Size     # ETFs Assets ($USD) % of Assets % chg. 31.Dec.24
$USD M   METAL ETFs          
$3,738   Gold ETFs 70 $261,656,302,958 72.2% 10.3% $237,299,897,093
$1,449   Silver ETFs 19 $27,524,869,337 7.6% 9.9% $25,055,625,061
$1,404   Precious Metal ETFs 5 $7,021,627,574 1.9% 10.7% $6,343,357,787
$1,726   Uranium & Battery Metal ETFs 3 $5,179,404,356 1.4% -17.2% $6,252,946,698
$215   Platinum Group Metal ETFs 13 $2,799,131,598 0.8% 4.9% $2,669,538,357
$219   Base Metal ETFs 11 $2,412,095,464 0.7% 9.8% $2,196,965,871
      121 $306,593,431,287 84.6% 9.6% $279,818,330,867
               
$USD M   MINERS ETFs          
$1,205   Precious Metal Miners ETFs 24 $28,911,916,982 8.0% 16.8% $24,759,028,471
$430   Uranium & Battery Metal Miners ETFs 18 $7,748,200,685 2.1% -8.9% $8,506,195,114
$614   Base Metal Miners ETFs 10 $6,139,897,279 1.7% 1.6% $6,044,367,522
      52 $42,800,014,947 11.8% 8.9% $39,309,591,107
               
$USD M   HEDGED & LEVERAGED METAL ETFs          
$442   Currency Hedged Metal ETFs 22 $9,734,663,061 2.7% 11.0% $8,770,198,534
$66   Metals Leveraged ETFs 28 $1,848,571,058 0.5% 4.5% $1,768,501,640
$182   Miners Leveraged ETFs 8 $1,453,629,038 0.4% 21.9% $1,192,957,821
      58 $13,036,863,157 3.6% 12.6% $11,580,320,948
               
      231 $362,430,309,391 100.0% 9.6% $330,708,242,922

Fully ~ 84.6% of Assets in Metal & Mining ETFs are Physical Metal ETFs. A further ~ 11.8% of Assets are Mining Company ETFs and a final ~ 3.6% of Assets are Hedged or Leveraged ETFs.

Physical Metal ETFs make up the majority (~ 84.6%) of World Metal & Mining ETF (231) Assets

70 Gold ETFs make up the vast majority of Physical Metal ETF Assets (~ 85%). 19 Silver ETFs make up a further ~ 9% of Assets.
Gold ETFs make up the majority (~ 85%) of Physical Metal ETF (121) Assets

 

Avg. Size     # ETFs   Assets ($USD)   % of Assets
$USD M   EXCHANGE          
$4,184   NYSE Arca 49   $205,009,477,792   56.5%
$1,299   London Stock Exchange 56   $72,731,193,383   20.0%
$2,857   Deutsche Börse Xetra 7   $19,995,959,704   5.5%
$443   Toronto Stock Exchange 34   $15,045,252,136   4.1%
$1,469   SIX Swiss Exchange 10   $14,685,778,398   4.0%
$5,874   Euronext Paris 1   $5,874,264,891   1.6%
$661   Shanghai Stock Exchange 8   $5,286,277,212   1.5%
$794   Tokyo Stock Exchange 5   $3,968,958,318   1.1%
$346   Bombay Stock Exchange 11   $3,800,579,325   1.0%
$539   Shenzhen Stock Exchange 7   $3,771,920,196   1.0%
$531   National Stock Exchange of India 7   $3,715,320,495   1.0%
$676   CBOE BZX Exchange 3   $2,029,083,262   0.6%
$796   Johannesburg Stock Exchange 2   $1,591,568,507   0.4%
$142   Nasdaq Stock Market 11   $1,559,339,656   0.4%
$411   New York Stock Exchange 3   $1,234,241,073   0.3%
$284   Australian Securities Exchange 3   $852,863,066   0.2%
$273   Borsa Istanbul 2   $546,532,597   0.2%
$128   Borsa Italiana 4   $512,363,381   0.1%
$158   Deutsche Boerse AG 2   $315,266,566   0.1%
$112   Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing 2   $224,714,009   0.1%
$56   Euronext Amsterdam 3   $168,833,115   0.0%
$25   Bursa Malaysia 1   $24,596,006   0.0%
      231 $362,944,383,088 100.0%
NYSE Arca Exchange and the London Stock Exchange together hold almost ~ 76.5% of global Metal & Mining ETF Assets.
~ 56.5% of World Metal & Mining ETF Assets trade on NYSE Arca Exchange

currency symbol code units FX rate        
               
  USD   1.00        
Swiss Franc SFr CHF SFr / $USD 0.88        
Euro  € EUR € / $USD 0.92        
Mexican Peso  $ MXN $ / $USD 20.48        
Japanese Yen  ¥ JPY ¥ / $USD 149.72        
Pound Sterling  £ GBP £ / $USD 0.77        
Canadian Dollar  $ CAD $ / $USD 1.44        
Australian Dollar  $ AUD $ / $USD 1.60        
Rupees Indian Rupee  ₹ INR ₹ / $USD 85.47 1 Core = 10M Rupees, 1 lakh = 100K Rupees       
Chinese Yuan  ¥ CNY ¥ / $USD 7.26        
South African Rand  R ZAR R / $USD 18.32        
Hong Kong Dollar  HK$ HKD HK$ / $USD 7.78        
Malaysian Ringgit  RM MYR RM / $USD 4.44        
Turkish Lira  ₺ TRY ₺ / $USD 37.92        

Reported by: Christopher J. Berlet BSc, CFA                                     Supported By: Khadijah Samnani, Analyst 

For further information please contact:
(416) 525 – 6869
manager@mineralprices.com

Live real-time prices and a complete list of ETFs, ETCs and Exchange Traded Trusts traded on all Exchanges and across all transaction currencies can be reviewed at: https://mineralfunds.com

Data Fields Including: ISIN, Bloomberg, Reuters, SEDOL, LEI, WKN, CUSIP numbers and symbols, Management Fees, Total MERs, Web Pages, All Exchange Listings and Outstanding Shares for ETFs, ETCs and Exchange Traded Trusts are available to Substack subscribers only.

