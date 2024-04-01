World Metal & Mining ETFs – Q1 2025 in Review

Performance Laggards, Q1 2025

Metal and Mining ETFs, Q1 2025

The best performing Gold ETF and the best performing Silver ETF internationally for Q1.2025 were QNB Finans Portföy Gold ETF ( Borsa Istanbul : GLDTR.F ) +24.1% and QNB Finans Portföy Silver ETF ( Borsa Istanbul : GMSTR.F ) +29.4% respectively. Outperformance of these ETFs, which are denominated in Turkish Lira (TRY, ₺), resulted from Turkish Lira (TRY, ₺) depreciation against other major currencies during Q1.2025. Turkish Lira depreciation enhanced domestic performance for both gold and silver resulting in ETF outperformance when measured in Lira (TRY, ₺).

The best performing physical metal ETC for Q1.2025 was Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC ( London Stock Exchange: XRH0 ) +51.9%. Rhodium prices finally bounced in Q1.2025 after a multi-year sell off following all-time highs for Rhodium which were set in February 2021.

The worst performing physical metal ETF for Q1.2025 was Sprott Physical Uranium Trust $USD ( Toronto Stock Exchange : U.UN ) -17.5%. This performance, as Uranium bottomed completing retracement after hitting a 17 year high of $106/lb. in February 2024. Pursuant to tariff induced volatility, most analysts expect Uranium prices to recover through the balance of 2025.