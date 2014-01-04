World’s 10 largest Ecology Mandate Equity Funds measured by AUM
Top 10 EcologyFunds.com Holdings Analysis
(June.2023)
Click Here for a Copy of the Full Report is Available
Portfolio Holdings Analysis for the world’s 10 largest Environmental Investment Equity Funds
World’s 10 largest Ecology Mandate Equity Funds measured by AUM (Assets Under Management)
|
World’s 10 largest Ecology Mandate Funds
|Inception
|Fund
|Asset Allocation
|Valuation
|Top 10
|Manager
|Report Side A.
|Side B.
|Date
|Domicile
|Date
|$ USD
|%
|City
|ACS Climate Transition World Equity Fund
|Side B
|7.Aug.2020
|UK
|31.Dec.22
|$ 11,370 M
|22.8%
|London
|Nordea 1 – Global Climate and Environment
|Side B
|13.Mar.2008
|Denmark
|31.Dec.22
|$ 10,420 M
|20.9%
|København
|Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities
|Side B
|9.Sep.2010
|Luxembourg
|31.Mar.23
|$ 8,299 M
|16.6%
|Genève
|Schroder ISF Global Climate Change Equity
|Side B
|29.Jun.2007
|Luxembourg
|31.Dec.22
|$ 3,291 M
|6.6%
|London
|Amundi Funds Global Ecology ESG
|Side B
|9.Sep.2019
|France
|31.Dec.22
|$ 3,200 M
|6.4%
|München
|BNP Paribas Global Environment
|Side B
|12.Feb.2018
|Luxembourg
|31.Dec.22
|$ 3,178 M
|6.4%
|London
|BNP Paribas Climate Impact
|Side B
|11.Nov.2009
|Luxembourg
|31.Dec.22
|$ 2,857 M
|5.7%
|London
|Mirova Europe Environmental Equity Fund
|Side B
|31.May.2007
|Luxembourg
|31.Dec.22
|$ 2,802 M
|5.6%
|Paris
|Deka-UmweltInvest
|Side B
|29.Dec.2006
|Luxembourg
|30.Nov.22
|$ 2,320 M
|4.6%
|Frankfurt
|ÖkoWorld ÖkoVision
|Side B
|3.May.1996
|Luxembourg
|31.Dec.22
|$ 2,179 M
|4.4%
|Düsseldorf
|$ 49,918 M
|100.0%
- European jurisdictions lead the world in Environmental Investment Mandates
- The world’s largest Ecology Mandate Fund (ACS Climate Transition World Equity Fund) is domiciled in UK
- 7 of the 10 largest Ecology Funds are domiciled in Luxembourg, 1 in the UK, 1 in Denmark and 1 in France
- The 10 largest Ecology Mandate Equity Funds (by AUM) have combined assets of $49.9 Billion USD
- The 3 largest Ecology Mandate Funds are managed in: London, Copenhagen, and Geneva respectively
Equity Investment Analysis of Fund Holdings for the world’s 10 largest Ecology Mandate Funds.
|Top 10 Fund
|Asset Allocation
|Fund Currency
|USA
|Europe
|Japan
|Canada
|Asia
Ex-Jpn.
|Oceania
|South Amer.
|Other
|Cash
|Date
|ACS Climate Transition World Equity Fund
|31.Dec.22
|GBP
|64.6%
|19.8%
|6.1%
|3.5%
|1.0%
|2.0%
|0.1%
|0%
|2.8%
|Nordea 1 – Global Climate and Environment
|31.Dec.22
|EUR
|54.4%
|29.2%
|7.4%
|2.4%
|1.5%
|2.1%
|0.6%
|0%
|2.5%
|Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities
|31.Mar.23
|EUR
|53.8%
|33.8%
|6.8%
|5.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Schroder ISF Global Climate Change Equity
|31.Dec.22
|USD
|38.5%
|35.7%
|11.0%
|2.0%
|9.4%
|1.0%
|0%
|0%
|2.4%
|Amundi Funds Global Ecology ESG
|31.Dec.22
|EUR
|35.7%
|47.5%
|7.5%
|3.0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.3%
|BNP Paribas Global Environment
|31.Dec.22
|EUR
|49.7%
|41.2%
|3.9%
|0%
|3.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.6%
|BNP Paribas Climate Impact
|31.Dec.22
|EUR
|42.2%
|38.8%
|4.5%
|2.5%
|6.3%
|2.7%
|1.4%
|0%
|1.6%
|Mirova Europe Environmental Equity Fund
|31.Dec.22
|EUR
|7.0%
|92.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
|Deka-UmweltInvest
|30.Nov.22
|EUR
|39.0%
|39.8%
|8.3%
|5.3%
|5.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.5%
|ÖkoWorld ÖkoVision
|31.Dec.22
|EUR
|29.8%
|33.6%
|8.4%
|2.9%
|5.9%
|1.1%
|2.0%
|5.9%
|10.3%
|Weighted Average
|48.9%
|35.0%
|6.5%
|3.1%
|2.2%
|1.2%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|2.5%
|100%
- USA (US Capital Markets) is the leading investment destination for Ecology Fund equity investments (48.9%)
- Europe receives the second highest portion of investment dollars (35.0% of investments)
- 8 of the world’s 10 largest Ecology Mandate Funds are denominated in EUR, 1 in GBP, 1 in USD
- Investments in: Japan, Denmark, UK, France, Switzerland and Germany appear in every Ecology Mandate Fund
- Other investment domiciles for Ecology investments include: India, Turkey, and South Africa
Conclusions
- Jupiter Ecology Fund was the world’s first Environmental Investment Fund (inception 1st April 1988)
Jupiter Ecology Fund Side B 31.Mar.2023
- Today’s Top 10 portfolios are almost fully invested (maintaining only 2.5% cash holdings)
- European domiciles lead for Ecology Mandate Funds, US markets are the leading investment destination
- Equity markets in: Denmark, Japan, UK and France are significant Ecology investment destinations
- Since 2015 (Paris Accords) Ecology Mandate Funds have been fastest growing equity fund investment class
A complete list of Ecology (Environmental) Investment Funds and their respective portfolio holdings can be found at: https://EcologyFunds.com
Reported by: Christopher Berlet BSc, CFA Supported By: Khadijah Samnani, Analyst
For further information please contact:
(416) 525 – 6869
manager@mineralprices.com