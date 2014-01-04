World’s 10 largest Ecology Mandate Equity Funds measured by AUM

Resource World
Top 10 EcologyFunds.com Holdings Analysis

(June.2023)

Portfolio Holdings Analysis for the world’s 10 largest Environmental Investment Equity Funds

World’s 10 largest Ecology Mandate Equity Funds measured by AUM (Assets Under Management)

 

World’s 10 largest Ecology Mandate Funds
   Inception Fund Asset Allocation Valuation Top 10 Manager
Report Side A. Side B. Date Domicile Date $ USD % City
             
ACS Climate Transition World Equity Fund Side B 7.Aug.2020 UK 31.Dec.22 $ 11,370 M 22.8% London
Nordea 1 – Global Climate and Environment Side B 13.Mar.2008 Denmark 31.Dec.22 $ 10,420 M 20.9% København
Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities Side B 9.Sep.2010 Luxembourg 31.Mar.23 $ 8,299 M 16.6% Genève
Schroder ISF Global Climate Change Equity Side B 29.Jun.2007 Luxembourg 31.Dec.22 $ 3,291 M 6.6% London
Amundi Funds Global Ecology ESG Side B 9.Sep.2019 France 31.Dec.22 $ 3,200 M 6.4% München
BNP Paribas Global Environment Side B 12.Feb.2018 Luxembourg 31.Dec.22 $ 3,178 M 6.4% London
BNP Paribas Climate Impact Side B 11.Nov.2009 Luxembourg 31.Dec.22 $ 2,857 M 5.7% London
Mirova Europe Environmental Equity Fund Side B 31.May.2007 Luxembourg 31.Dec.22 $ 2,802 M 5.6% Paris
Deka-UmweltInvest Side B 29.Dec.2006 Luxembourg 30.Nov.22 $ 2,320 M 4.6% Frankfurt
ÖkoWorld ÖkoVision Side B 3.May.1996 Luxembourg 31.Dec.22 $ 2,179 M 4.4% Düsseldorf
             
          $ 49,918 M 100.0%  
  • European jurisdictions lead the world in Environmental Investment Mandates
  • The world’s largest Ecology Mandate Fund (ACS Climate Transition World Equity Fund) is domiciled in UK
  • 7 of the 10 largest Ecology Funds are domiciled in Luxembourg, 1 in the UK, 1 in Denmark and 1 in France
  • The 10 largest Ecology Mandate Equity Funds (by AUM) have combined assets of $49.9 Billion USD
  • The 3 largest Ecology Mandate Funds are managed in: London, Copenhagen, and Geneva respectively

Equity Investment Analysis of Fund Holdings for the world’s 10 largest Ecology Mandate Funds.
 

Top 10 Fund Asset Allocation Fund Currency USA Europe Japan Canada Asia
Ex-Jpn.		 Oceania South Amer. Other Cash
  Date  
ACS Climate Transition World Equity Fund 31.Dec.22 GBP 64.6% 19.8% 6.1% 3.5% 1.0% 2.0% 0.1% 0% 2.8%
Nordea 1 – Global Climate and Environment 31.Dec.22 EUR 54.4% 29.2% 7.4% 2.4% 1.5% 2.1% 0.6% 0% 2.5%
Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities 31.Mar.23 EUR 53.8% 33.8% 6.8% 5.6% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%
Schroder ISF Global Climate Change Equity 31.Dec.22 USD 38.5% 35.7% 11.0% 2.0% 9.4% 1.0% 0% 0% 2.4%
Amundi Funds Global Ecology ESG 31.Dec.22 EUR 35.7% 47.5% 7.5% 3.0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6.3%
BNP Paribas Global Environment 31.Dec.22 EUR 49.7% 41.2% 3.9% 0% 3.7% 0% 0% 0% 1.6%
BNP Paribas Climate Impact 31.Dec.22 EUR 42.2% 38.8% 4.5% 2.5% 6.3% 2.7% 1.4% 0% 1.6%
Mirova Europe Environmental Equity Fund 31.Dec.22 EUR 7.0% 92.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4%
Deka-UmweltInvest 30.Nov.22 EUR 39.0% 39.8% 8.3% 5.3% 5.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.5%
ÖkoWorld ÖkoVision 31.Dec.22 EUR 29.8% 33.6% 8.4% 2.9% 5.9% 1.1% 2.0% 5.9% 10.3%
     
Weighted Average   48.9% 35.0% 6.5% 3.1% 2.2% 1.2% 0.3% 0.3% 2.5% 100%
  • USA (US Capital Markets) is the leading investment destination for Ecology Fund equity investments (48.9%)
  • Europe receives the second highest portion of investment dollars (35.0% of investments)
  • 8 of the world’s 10 largest Ecology Mandate Funds are denominated in EUR, 1 in GBP, 1 in USD
  • Investments in: Japan, Denmark, UK, France, Switzerland and Germany appear in every Ecology Mandate Fund
  • Other investment domiciles for Ecology investments include: India, Turkey, and South Africa

Conclusions 

  • Jupiter Ecology Fund was the world’s first Environmental Investment Fund (inception 1st April 1988)

Jupiter Ecology Fund       Side B     31.Mar.2023

  • Today’s Top 10 portfolios are almost fully invested (maintaining only 2.5% cash holdings)
  • European domiciles lead for Ecology Mandate Funds, US markets are the leading investment destination
  • Equity markets in: Denmark, Japan, UK and France are significant Ecology investment destinations
  • Since 2015 (Paris Accords) Ecology Mandate Funds have been fastest growing equity fund investment class

A complete list of Ecology (Environmental) Investment Funds and their respective portfolio holdings can be found at: https://EcologyFunds.com

Reported by: Christopher Berlet BSc, CFA         Supported By: Khadijah Samnani, Analyst
For further information please contact:
(416) 525 – 6869
manager@mineralprices.com


