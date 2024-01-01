Ximen Mining intersects West Zone mineralized breccia at Brett Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Ximen Mining Corp. [TSXV: XIM; FSE: 1XM; OTC Pink: XXMMF] reported the completion of the hole 6 of its active drill program at the Brett epithermal gold project, near Vernon, southern British Columbia.

B24-06 was drilled from the same collar and azimuth as B24-05 but steeper at -65 degrees to the northeast to intersect the West Zone breccia intersected in the top of hole 5.

B24-06 intersected a zone of argillic alteration with abundant iron oxide from 3.0 to 6.4 metres that is barren of sulfide mineralization due to near-surface oxidization. A mineralized breccia zone was intersected from 12.27 to 26.45 (14.18m) that contains 5-10% pyrite associated with a stockwork of silica veinlets and silica cemented breccia.

Below that, several intensely silicified zones with pyrite were intersected, including 29.22-32.49 (3.27m), 42.17-43.50 (1.33m), 52.71-57.95 (5.24m), 62.47-64.06 (1.59m), 69.00-80.90 (11.9m), and 83.17-89.61 (6.44m). Pyrite content ranges visually between 3% and 20% in these zones and occurs as disseminations, fracture fillings and veinlets, and as selective replacement of volcanic fragments.

A total of 43.95 metres of mineralized core was intersected (excluding the leached argillic zone at the top of the hole), amounting to 39.5% of the entire hole. Total hole depth was 111.0 metres.

The initial oxide zone intersected in hole B24-06 correlates with weathered and argillic altered volcanic rock in the first 15 metres of hole 5. The silica stockwork and mineralized breccia in hole 6 correlates with the breccia in hole 5 intersected between 18.0 and 24.63 metres and is part of the West Zone. The lower altered zones intersected in hole 6 may also be part of the West Zone. Hole 7 will be drilled from the same collar location as Hole 6 but directed southwesterly to test the extent of the West Zone towards the west.

The Brett project (20,043 hectares) covers low-sulfidation epithermal-style gold mineralization hosted in Eocene Penticton Group volcanic rocks. Epithermal-style gold mineralization was discovered in 1983, and a 291-tonne surface bulk sample was shipped to the smelter at Trail, BC in the 1990’s that averaged 27.74 g/t gold and 63.7 g/t silver.

Multiple zones of mineralization occur over a 2 km strike, including both bulk-mineable and bonanza high grade styles. Ximen conducted LiDAR and airborne magnetic surveys over parts of the Brett property in 2022. Interpretation, 3D modeling, and target refinement were then completed in preparation for the 2024 drilling program.

The overall objective of the drill program is to extend the Main Zone to the southeast and at depth, and to test altered zones that border and parallel the Main Zone.

Ximen Mining owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen’s two gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

