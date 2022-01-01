Ximen Mining plans drilling at Amelia project, British Columbia

Share this article

Ximen Mining Corp. [XIM-TSXV; XXMMF-OTCQB; 1XM-FSE, Berlin, Munich] is planning to start drilling this month at its Amelia gold property near Greenwood in southern British Columbia.

Ximen now controls over 21,450 hectares of mineral properties in the Greenwood mining camp. The Amelia gold property is located west of Rock Creek and consists of 3,425 hectares of claims surrounding the historic, past-producing Cariboo-Amelia gold mine. Historic production was 81,602 ounces of gold, 32,439 ounces of silver, 113,302 pounds of lead and 198,140 pounds of zinc. The average recovered gold grade was 24.68 g/t gold.

The Amelia drill permit is for a total of 38 drill sites, with 19 sites approved for the first year. Multiple holes can be drilled from each of the sites, so the permit allows for approximately 11,400 metres to be drilled this year. Drill holes are planned initially to test at depth below the mine, followed by testing for an extension of the veins to the east.

Assays up to 103 g/t gold were obtained by Ximen for grab samples of mineralized vein material from the historic mine area.

Ximen Mining owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern British Columbia. Ximen’s two gold projects, the Amelia gold mine and the Brett epithermal gold project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain silver project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra silver mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain silver project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson, B.C., which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.





