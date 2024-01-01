Ximen Mining prepares to start Kenville Gold Mine, British Columbia

Share this article

Ximen Mining Corp. [TSXV: XIM; FSE: 1XM; OTC: XXMMF] provided an update on activities at its Kenville Gold Mine project near Nelson, southeastern British Columbia.

The company reports that it is working with engineering and environmental consultants to complete the work required before mine construction can start. Design work is underway for a BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure permit to construct a culvert across Fisherman Road. This is a key component of a drainage diversion that is required to be in place. A design for pump works and water retention tanks to protect the drainage channel in case of a flood event is also required.

A water management system for the site is required, comprised of tanks, pumps, and ditches for the mine water and contact water. An engineering report on mine site building foundations and road stability is in progress, with the site visit completed and engineer’s report in preparation. Engineered drawings of planned underground excavations are also required to be completed.

These are the main steps to be completed before the mine construction can start. The company is aiming to break ground for the new underground decline later this year.

Wesley Warthe-Anderson, a current Director of the company, has been appointed to the Audit Committee. The current Committee members are Christopher Anderson, Roy Davis, Scott Kent and Wesley Warthe-Anderson.

Ximen Mining owns a 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects in southern BC. Ximen’s two gold projects are the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Share this article