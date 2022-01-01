Ximen Mining starts field program at Nelson gold camp, British Columbia

Share this article

Ximen Mining Corp. [XIM-TSXV; XXMMF-OTCQB; 1XMA-Germany] has kicked off its 2022 exploration programs starting with the Nelson property in southeastern British Columbia.

Ximen now controls approximately 21,300 hectares of mineral properties near Nelson, covering 57 mineral occurrences including the Kenville gold mine. The 2022 field program commenced this week. Initial work will include sampling of the Wilcox mine dump, thickness measurements of the Wilcox tailings, collection of a bulk tailings sample of tailings for metallurgical testing and determination of the bulk density of tailings. Soil sampling will resume where the 2021 program stopped once the snowpack has melted. Drilling is planned for the California gold mine later in the season.

The 2022 program will follow on from work done last year. In 2021, geochemical sampling was conducted at the Wilcox tailings, rock sampling was done at the Protection mine dump and soil sampling was done south of the Kenville mine. Work also included and construction of exploration trailer camp and facilities.

The Wilcox tailings sampling program (128 samples) outlined a gold-bearing tailings deposit extending approximately 500 metres in length and 100 metres wide and covering an estimated area of 67,000 square metres that extends from an historic mill site. The arithmetic average gold grade is 2.39 g/t gold.

Rock sampling of the Protection dump consisted of 39 composite samples collected on a 10-metre by 10-metre grid. Average grades of the samples are 9.5 g/t gold, 47.5 g/t silver, 1.13% lead and 1.37% zinc. The mine dump has an area of roughly 2,717 square metres.

Soil sampling was done on a grid extending south from the Kenville mine. Results included elevated results for gold (values ranged up to 0.487 parts per million gold), silver (values ranged up to 7.97 ppm silver), and copper (values ranged up to 2,590 ppm copper). Anomalies for gold occur near the Kenville property boundary and around the Jackpot occurrence property. Silver values were elevated mostly in the southeast and east of the sample grid, forming three northwest-trending anomalies (400 metres long by 200 metres wide each). Copper values show an anomaly (400 m by 400 m) in the south-central part of the sampling grid, in between the Mor 1, Eureka and Central occurrences.

Ximen Mining owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern B.C. Ximen’s two gold projects, the Amelia gold mine and the Brett Epithermal gold project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain silver project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra silver mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain silver project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as financing the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.





