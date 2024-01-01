Ximen Mining updates gold mineralization controls at Brett Epithermal Gold Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Ximen Mining Corp. [TSXV: XIM; FSE: 1XM; OTC: XXMMF] provided the following update on geological modelling at the 100%-owned Brett epithermal gold property, near Vernon in south-central British Columbia.

The Ximen technical team has identified a potentially significant structural control on gold mineralization at the Brett epithermal gold project. A new interpretation was done based on previous and new drill hole (2024) data. The interpretation consisted of correlation in 3D of the volcaniclastic units that are interlayered with massive basalts/andesites.

This analysis clearly shows significant abrupt changes in the thickness of these volcaniclastic layers. The abrupt thickness changes coincide with mapped fault zones, also evident in drill core, and provide evidence of synvolcanic faults. The recognition of these faults is important as these structures host a significant part of the gold mineralization.

A synvolcanic fault is interpreted in the Main Zone where historic open pit and underground mining has been done. A similar structure is interpreted at the West Zone, where 2024 drilling intercepted extensive zones of silica-clay-pyrite alteration with silica veinlets that contain visible gold (assays are pending).

This new interpretation enhances the understanding of the fault architecture of the Brett project and highlights the key role of these structures in hosting epithermal gold mineralization.

Furthermore, these faults have an expression on geophysical (magnetic) maps. Fault traces can be interpreted along strike towards both the NW and SE using the magnetic map, and several subparallel structures are identified within the map area.

The 2024 drill program identified the West Zone to be a new zone of interest, and this structural analysis suggests excellent prospectivity in the western area of the Brett project. The results suggest that mineralization is open along strike as well as a potential for multiple parallel/subparallel veins.

