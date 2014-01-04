Ximen outlines drill plans for B.C. copper, gold projects

Share this article

Ximen Mining Corp. [XIM-TSXV] said it is planning to drill its Wild Horse project, which is located northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia, and covers source areas for the historic Wild Horse River placer gold deposit.

“This year, Ximen plans to drill an area where gold was previously panned from overburden samples (BC Assessment report 32412),’’ the company said in a press release.

Ximen Mining holds a 100% interest in three of its precious metals projects in southern B.C. They include the Amelia Gold Mine, the Brett Epithermal Gold project and Treasure Mountain Silver Project, adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Ximen recently received an environmental permit for its historic Kenville gold mine near Nelson, B.C.

The Kenville was the first underground lode gold mine in British Columbia and was once the largest producer in the Nelson Mining Camp. “There have been multiple new targets and veins discovered in the last several years and Ximen is looking forward to the potential opportunity that exists ahead,” the company has said.

The Wild Horse project consists of 156 claims, covering 13,948 hectares and 25 mineral occurrences. Hard rock gold was discovered in this area as early as 1895 and 1899. These occurrences consist of quartz veins and breccia associated with northeast-trending syenite dikes.

In 2015, gold mineralization was found to the southwest along strike of the Midas on Ximen’s Lone 4 claim on Gold Mountain, where gold-bearing quartz veins occur in northeast trending shears and breccias.

The Lone 4 was drilled in 2016 but the hold stopped in mineralization. In the summer of 2021, further diamond drilling intersected quartz stockwork and breccia-style mineralization extending down from the end of a 2016 hole. A mineralized interval combed from both holes was 86 metres long with an average of 0.36 g/t gold.

The results indicate the potential for a bulk-minable gold deposit, the company said.

Ximen’s property also covers zinc occurrences with similarities to the historic world-class Sullivan deposit.

Meanwhile, in addition to developing the Kenville mine project, Ximen is conducting exploration on the surrounding claims. It said the 2023 exploration program will include metallurgical testing of tailings samples from the Wilcox tailings deposit near Ymir and field evaluations of other occurrences

Detailed work in 2023 will focus on the Star property, where drilling is planned later in the season to test for bulk-mineable copper-gold mineralization. Drilling is also planned for the California and Venus-Juno historic gold mines.

The company said it will also drill this year on its Brett and Treasure Mountain properties. Treasure Mountain is being explored under an option agreement with New Destiny Mining Corp. [NED-TSXV].

On May 8, Ximen shares closed at 14.5 cents and currently trade in a 52-week range of 18 cents and $0.04.

