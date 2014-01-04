Ximen secures key permit for B.C. gold mine

Share this article

Ximen Mining Corp. [XIM-TSXV] said Tuesday it has received an environmental permit for its historic Kenville gold mine near Nelson, in southeastern British Columbia.

The company said it has received the Final Environmental Permit for discharge under the Environmental Management Act issued to the company for the Kenville Project by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

This permit authorizes the following:

Discharge of effluent to ground and surface water from the underground operation.

Associated works including the new mine access portal, waste rock storage facility, sumps, effluent storage tanks, pipelines, mine contract water collection system, and flow-measuring devices.

“We have worked tirelessly on obtaining the necessary permits for this specific site, and now we are proud to announce that the Kenville Gold Mine is well on its way to becoming one of the greenest and most sustainable gold mines in Southern British Columbia,’’ said Ximen Mining CEO Christopher Anderson.

He said the required documentation is now being prepared and once approved the authorized works will be constructed and the underground mine development will kick off.

The Kenville Gold Mine has played a major role in the rich history of B.C. gold mining.

It was the first underground lode gold mine in British Columbia and was once the largest producer in the Nelson Mining Camp. “There have been multiple new targets and veins discovered in the last several years and Ximen is looking forward to the potential opportunity that exists ahead,” the company has said.

Discovered and staked in 1888, Kenville was mined intermittently until 1954, generating recorded production of 2,029 kilograms of gold, 861 kilograms of silver, 23.5 tonnes of lead, 15 tonnes of zinc, 1.6 tonnes of copper and 37 kilograms of cadmium from 181,395 tonnes processed.

The property is located eight kilometres west of Nelson and is accessible by paved road. It is also connected to the power grid. The existing infrastructure includes mining equipment, offices, mechanic shop, core storage and accommodation.

The mine deposit consists of multiple, gold-silver quartz veins hosted by diorite. Between 2007 and 2008, 13,000 metres of diamond drilling was completed. The target was previously untested areas southwest of the historic mine. Detailed sampling was conducted within the mine on the 257 level.

There are six levels within the mine footprint. But only the 257 remains open and accessible.

Ximen owns 100% interest in all three of its B.C. precious metal projects. They include the Gold Drop and Brett gold projects. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver project, which is adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine near Hope, B.C. The company recently acquired control of the Kenville mine and The Amelia Gold Mine in the centre of the McKinney Gold Camp.

On May 1, 2023, Ximen shares closed at 14 cents and currently trade in a 52-week range of 18 cents and $0.04.

