Xtract Lithium Corp. Announces Inaugural Brine Exploration Drilling Project in Manitoba

Share this article

By Staff Writer

Xtract Lithium Corp. has announced the launch of its inaugural brine exploration drilling project in Manitoba, marking a significant milestone for the company. The project is scheduled to commence in late August 2024 and will focus on the Duperow Formation, a region identified for its strategic importance in lithium resource development. Covering over 177,915 acres, the project aims to explore the potential of lithium brine deposits in Manitoba, an area that has remained largely untapped up to this point.

The choice to initiate drilling in Manitoba is backed by compelling geological evidence from the Duperow Formation. Recent studies indicate that this formation is a continuation of the geologically rich areas found in Saskatchewan, which is well-known for its economic lithium brine deposits. Researchers have noted that the geological conditions in Manitoba may support higher lithium concentrations due to regional groundwater flow patterns and shallower depths compared to those tested in its neighboring province.

This assessment is particularly critical as it suggests that the brine formations in Manitoba could potentially yield economically viable lithium concentrations. The ongoing collaboration between Xtract’s technical team, academic institutions, and governmental research bodies aims to validate these theories through practical drilling.

To maximize the potential for discovering lithium brine within the Duperow Formation, Xtract Lithium plans to employ advanced drilling techniques. The primary objective of the initial drilling will be to evaluate both the quality and concentration of lithium in the brine extracted from the formations.

The exploration strategy also involves a coordinated effort among academia, industry specialists, and government bodies to enhance the understanding of the region’s geological resources. This multidisciplinary approach is expected to yield crucial insights, paving the way for future phases of exploration and development.

“This marks a significant step forward for Xtract Lithium as we embark on our first brine exploration project along the Duperow Formation in Manitoba,” said Bruce R. Wiebe, P. Geo., COO of Xtract Lithium. “Our team is excited about the possibilities this drilling campaign could unveil. We believe that Manitoba’s Duperow geological conditions are highly promising for lithium brine deposits, and we are eager to further investigate this potential. The results from this project will not only enhance our portfolio but also support global efforts to secure a sustainable supply of lithium for the growing green energy sector.”

Xtract Lithium is committed to responsible exploration practices, placing a strong emphasis on environmental stewardship and adherence to regulatory requirements. The company states it will implement minimal-impact methods during drilling operations to ensure the protection of the surrounding environment.

This commitment is supported by financing from Manitoba’s Mineral Development Fund, reflecting both public and private investment in sustainable resource development. Company officials assert that responsible practices will not only optimize the project’s viability but also contribute positively to the local community and ecosystem.

Xtract Lithium’s drilling project serves as a foundational step towards unlocking the lithium potential of Manitoba’s Duperow Formation.

Share this article