Yukon Metals discovers high-priority drill targets at Birch Project, Yukon

Share this article

Yukon Metals Corp. [CSE: YMC; FSE: E770; OTCQB: YMMCF] provided results of an Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT) and Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey program over its 7,000-hectare Birch Property located 65 km northeast of Burwash Landing, Yukon. Birch is one of Yukon Metals’ 17 mineral properties across 42,500 hectares in the Yukon.

Highlights: Yukon Metals geologists completed eight ERT and IP geophysical surveys over the eastern portion of the 2024 soil sampled copper and gold anomaly at Birch. The survey identified several high-priority drill targets.

Structural geological features can be inferred from the geo-electric signatures of the rock, guiding drill placement.

The new geophysical data aligns with previously identified soil anomalies of up to 0.24% Cu in soils and up to 0.99 g/t Au spanning 1,400 metres, and rock chip sampling with values up to 2.42% Cu and 14.1 g/t Au, further emphasizing the project’s potential for significant mineralization.

All sections intersecting the soil anomaly zone showed geophysical anomalies below surface that are interpreted to correspond to changes in rock type and sulphide mineralization in skarn horizons over several hundred metres.

Rory Quinn, President and CEO stated, “With this geological survey program, which includes induced polarization, surface mapping, and soil and rock sampling programs, Yukon Metals is closer to uncovering the mineral potential of the highly prospective Birch Property. The next step will be to commence drilling at Birch, targeting mineralized skarn horizons.”

The survey identified several high-priority geophysical anomalies supporting the next phase of exploration. These results mark an important step forward in advancing Birch as a highly prospective property for precious and base metal mineralization. The geophysical data is being integrated with surface geochemical results, geological mapping, and previously collected airborne magnetic survey data, to define both high-priority drill targets, and areas for future exploration.

The ERT and IP surveys were conducted to study the electrical properties of the area’s dominant rock formations, including limestone, marble, schist, and granite. Structural geological features and contacts can be inferred from the geo-electric signatures of the rock, guiding drill placement.

Advanced software processed the data to produce high-resolution images, helping identify key geological features such as bedrock layers, mineralized zones, and areas of uncertainty.

Yukon Metals owns 100% of the helicopter-accessed Birch project.

Copper, zinc and molybdenum mineralization was first identified in the area in the early 1970s as part of a small exploration campaign which uncovered several skarn horizons in the northern project area, as well as molybdenite in quartz veins and stringers in granodiorite float on the southeastern side of the property (MINFILE 115G 077). Gold was not assayed for until interest renewed in the early 2010s with soil and mapping exploration work over the area uncovering several high soil anomalies ranging from 0.02-15 g/t Au.

The Birch claims were staked over skarn copper and soil gold anomalies in 2022 by Lapie Mining Inc., and subsequently acquired by Yukon Metals in 2024 as part of the Berdahl land package. Highlights from the 2024 prospecting and geochemical program include soil samples across the northern and central sections of the claim block revealing significant gold, copper, and molybdenum mineralization. A particularly strong copper and gold anomaly has been identified in the northern portion of the block, extending roughly east-west over 1,400 meters, signaling an exciting target for further exploration. Additionally, rock-chip float samples from the eastern segment of this anomaly have shown impressive values.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.

Share this article