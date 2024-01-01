Yukon Metals discovers new copper zone – mobilizes second drill rig to AZ Property, Yukon

Share this article

Yukon Metals Corp. [CSE: YMC; FSE: E770; OTCQB: YMMCF] has identified a newly defined copper target at its 100%-owned 13,110-hectare AZ Project, located approximately 6 km west of the Alaska Highway and 36 km south of Beaver Creek, Yukon Territory. The company has mobilized a second drill rig to test the newly identified zone, located approximately 4 km southeast of current drilling, to help accelerate exploration across multiple high-priority targets within a large, underexplored hydrothermal system.

Highlights: Second drill rig mobilized to test a newly defined copper target 4 km southeast of current drilling.

Newly acquired claims increase the AZ property from 11,755 hectares to 13,110 hectares and extend to the east from the newly identified copper target.

Target generated through systematic fieldwork, including mapping of a potassic alteration zone and associated chalcopyrite mineralization.

Exploration advancing in parallel across multiple targets within a large-scale hydrothermal system.

“We are mobilizing a second rig at AZ as we scale up exploration across this large, underexplored hydrothermal system,” said Rory Quinn, President & CEO of Yukon Metals. “This new target was defined through detailed fieldwork and aligns well with our evolving geological model at AZ. With two rigs now turning, we’re in a strong position to test multiple high-priority zones in parallel. Each hole contributes critical insight as we work toward uncovering the full potential of this emerging copper system.”

Drill pad construction at the AZ Property was completed by Minconsult in partnership with Vision Quest Drilling, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned company. Helicopter support is being provided by Yukon-based Capital Helicopters, with drilling services contracted to Platinum Drilling. Camp services are being delivered by Käganì, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned enterprise, in partnership with long-standing Yukon-based exploration contractor Archer Cathro.

AZ Project: In September 2024, Yukon Metals conducted a helicopter-supported mapping and sampling program on its AZ property. A prominent zone of orange iron-stained and altered rocks was followed over 1.2 km on the north and eastern flanks of Chair Mountain. Consistent copper mineralization was found along the prospected area. Of the 60 rock-chip samples taken, 18 samples showing significant copper content, assayed from 0.12-3.49%. Hematite alteration was also noted in the area.

This can be associated with oxidized hydrothermal fluids, which are key drivers in forming major porphyry copper deposits.

Rock-chip samples were collected in quartz veins within basalt and andesite volcanic rocks in both outcrop and float exposures near the ridge tops. This area is coincident with a major topographic lineament, mapped regionally as a NW trending fault zone, that extends a further kilometer down to Sanpete Creek (a past alluvial gold producer) and the property boundary to the southeast.

The large gossan and mineralized veins provide evidence of a large hydrothermal system driving fluids through the faults and fractures on Chair Mountain. Strongly clay-altered biotite-quartz diorite dykes were mapped in the vicinity of mineralization and are interpreted to be part of the Nutzotin suite of intrusions.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family — the same team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component.

