Yukon Metals drilling high-grade copper zone at AZ Project, Yukon

Yukon Metals Corp. [CSE: YMC; FSE: E770; OTCQB: YMMCF] has begun the inaugural drilling program at its 11,755-hectare AZ Project, located 6 km west of the Alaska Highway and 36 km south of Beaver Creek, Yukon Territory. The fully funded exploration program includes 2,000 metres of diamond drilling, along with extensive geological mapping and rock-chip sampling across several high-priority targets.

2025 AZ Drilling Program: 2,000 metres of diamond drilling of extensive copper mineralization at Chair Mountain, with surface values up to 3.49% copper.

Hole AZ25-001 contains malachite and azurite down to 22.4m.

Follow-up on the Nutzotin skarn mineral occurrence, where historic trench samples returned up to 10.3% copper (AR # 095814) as well as testing of an intrusive-hosted chalcopyrite-bearing vein system.

Yukon-based and local First Nation contractors engaged: drill pads constructed by Minconsult in partnership with Vision Quest Drilling, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned company; helicopter support provided by Yukon-based Capital Helicopters; drilling services contracted to Platinum Drilling; camp services provided by Käganì, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned enterprise in partnership with longstanding Yukon-based exploration contractor – Archer Cathro.

“We are encouraged by the presence of visible copper oxide minerals, including malachite and azurite, observed in the upper portion of the first hole at AZ,” said Rory Quinn, President and CEO of Yukon Metals. “These visual indicators align well with our exploration model, and we look forward to receiving assay results to confirm the extent and grade of mineralization.”

Building on last season’s successful prospecting at Chair Mountain, where rock chip samples returned up to 3.49% copper4, the company has identified a high-priority target area extending an additional 2.5 km toward the Nutzotin mineral occurrence. Notably, hematite alteration observed at surface and the presence of multiple copper occurrences along this corridor suggest the potential for a porphyry-style system.

In September 2024, Yukon Metals conducted a helicopter-supported mapping and sampling program on its AZ property. A prominent zone of orange iron-stained and altered rocks was followed over 1.2 km on the north and eastern flanks of Chair Mountain. Consistent copper mineralization was found along the prospected area. Of the sixty rock-chip samples taken, 18 samples showing significant copper content, assayed from 0.12-3.49%. Hematite alteration was also noted in the area. This can be associated with oxidized hydrothermal fluids, which are key drivers in forming major porphyry copper deposits.

Rock-chip samples were collected in quartz veins within basalt and andesite volcanic rocks in both outcrop and float exposures near the ridge tops. This area is coincident with a major topographic lineament, mapped regionally as a NW trending fault zone, that extends a further kilometer down to Sanpete Creek (a past alluvial gold producer) and the property boundary to the southeast.

The large gossan and mineralized veins provide evidence of a large hydrothermal system driving fluids through the faults and fractures on Chair Mountain. Strongly clay-altered biotite-quartz diorite dykes were mapped in the vicinity of mineralization and are interpreted to be part of the Nutzotin suite of intrusions.

Yukon Metals granted 2,594,000 options (Equity Incentive Awards) to various employees, consultants, directors, and officers of the company. The Equity Incentive Awards have been granted pursuant to the company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan and are subject to vesting provisions. The options have an exercise price of $0.53 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets.

