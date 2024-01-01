Yukon Metals posts 2.4% copper and 6.64 g/t gold at Birch Project, Yukon

Share this article

Yukon Metals Corp. [CSE: YMC; FSE: E770; OTCQB: YMMCF] provided an exploration update on its 100%-owned, 2,285-hectare, Birch project, located approximately 65 km northeast of Burwash Landing, Yukon.

Completed fieldwork at the Birch property includes a soil sampling and prospecting program. Assays for 964 soil samples on a 50m x 100m grid over the northern and central portion of the claim block were received and show encouraging gold, copper and molybdenum results including a strong copper and gold anomaly in the north of the claim block.

The anomalous zone trends roughly east-west and extends over 1,400 metres. Rock-chip float samples on the eastern portion of the zone returned up to 2.42% copper with up to 0.94 g/t gold within pyrite-chalcopyrite rich skarn. These strongly oxidized massive sulfide boulders have been traced parallel to mapped east-west striking limestone-marble outcrops in the area.

Rory Quinn, President and CEO, stated, “These additional geochemical results have reinforced the potential of the project to host a gold rich copper porphyry system. The positive identification of skarn mineralization fits well within the exploration model that we are developing for the Birch project. Once the new geophysical data is integrated with our mapped geology and geochemical data sets we will be able to design first pass drilling of the optimal targets scheduled for spring of 2025.”

Yukon Metals has also completed a shallow electrical resistivity and induced polarization geophysical survey over the anomalous northern zone to better define bedrock structure and rock type with results in process.

The Birch project is accessible via helicopter. Rock exposures at the Birch project area are dominated by frost-heaved boulders in unglaciated terrain, with outcrop present on steeper ridges. The project lies predominantly within the Finlayson assemblage of the Yukon-Tanana Terrane, consisting of variably carbonaceous schist and quartzite, marble, garnet amphibolite and rare metaplutonic rocks.

The Birch claims were staked over skarn copper and soil gold anomalies in 2022 by Lapie Mining Inc., and subsequently acquired by Yukon Metals in 2024 as part of the Berdahl land package.

Vision Quest, a Yukon First Nations-owned and operated exploration company working closely with Yukon Metals, conducted the sampling program using field staff whose traditional territory includes the Birch property.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component.

Share this article