Zeb Nickel advances exploration with high-resolution airborne geophysics, Zeb Nickel Project, South Africa

Zeb Nickel Corp. [TSXV: ZBNI; OTCQB: ZBNIF] reported the completion of a high-resolution airborne geophysical survey over its Zeb Nickel Project area, South Africa, conducted by Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics (Pty) Ltd. The survey incorporated both gravity and magnetic data, designed to enhance the company’s understanding of the underlying geological structures.

The airborne data, flown at no cost to Zeb Nickel, has enabled the company to access a comprehensive dataset without diluting shareholder value.

This newly acquired dataset has confirmed key aspects of the company’s geological model – particularly the presence of a long-lived ultramafic magmatic plumbing system connecting the Uitloop I and II bodies. The survey has further highlighted several major NE-SW fault zones, interpreted to be part of a regional fault network, that likely acted as magma conduits and trap sites for sulfide mineralization.

The airborne data strengthens Zeb Nickel’s exploration thesis that multiple zones of sulfide mineralization – disseminated, semi-massive and potentially massive – are vertically stacked and associated with a feeder system analogous to those at Ivanhoe Mines’ Platreef Project and African Rainbow Minerals’ Nkomati Nickel Mine hosted in the Uitkomst Intrusion.

To deepen the interpretation and support drill targeting within Zone 2 and Zone 3, Zeb Nickel will be submitting the dataset to a consulting geophysical company who are a leading provider of geophysical solutions across Southern, Central and West Africa.

The scope of the interpretation will include: 3D inversion and voxel clipping to refine imaging of subsurface; structures; re-processing and re-interpretation of both gravity and magnetic inversions; generation of very high-resolution voxel models over the project area and integrated modelling and reporting, with results intended to define high-priority drill targets in untested parts of the ultramafic plumbing system.

The company believes that this work will directly support the delineation of higher-grade Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization in Zone 2, as well as the identification of potential massive sulfide zones in Zone 3, where recent data suggests similarities to the sulfide mineralization style of the Uitkomst deposit.

VP Exploration of Zeb Nickel, Richard Montjoie, commented, “This survey has provided clear confirmation of the structural and geological controls on nickel and PGE mineralization at Zeb Nickel. The presence of a robust feeder system between Uitloop I and II supports our model of vertically stacked mineralized zones and significantly upgrades the prospectivity of both Zone 2 and Zone 3. This new dataset, combined with our recent drill results, sets the stage for the delineation of a higher-grade nickel-PGE resource. Our upcoming drilling campaign will build directly off this work, with the goal of declaring a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource that reflects the true value of the high-grade sulphide mineralization we’re seeing across the project.”

Zeb Nickel is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, located in Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is a developing Class 1 nickel sulfide project strategically located in the Bushveld Complex of South Africa.

