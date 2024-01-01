ZEB Nickel confirms higher-grade nickel sulphides across multiple zones at ZEB Project, South Africa

Share this article

ZEB Nickel Corp. [TSXV: ZBNI; OTCQB: ZBNIF] reported assay results and geological interpretations from a two-hole drilling program at the Zeb Nickel Project in Limpopo, South Africa. Drilled vertically, the holes validate the Zeb geological model and confirm the presence of thicker, higher-grade nickel-copper-PGE (Ni-Cu-PGE) horizons beneath the historic open-pit resource and demonstrates that mineralization remains open both along strike and at depth.

Key Value Highlights: Two drillholes plus two deflections completed intersected mineralized material in both Zone 1 and Zone 2.

Zone 2 Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation confirmed to be present in a previously untested area beneath Zone 1, confirming the geological model; thicker, higher-grade intervals beneath the historical resource.

Zone 2: up to 2.27 metres at 0.27% Ni, 0.17% Cu, 2.27 g/t 3PGE+Au and 4.06 metres at 0.23% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 1.36 g/t 3PGE+Au.

Zone 3: up to 0.70 metres at 0.65% Ni, 0.40% Cu within a broader 2.73 metres at 0.39% Ni.

Multiple semi-massive sulphide hits confirm the geological model and strengthen the analogy with world-class feeder conduit systems.

Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth, highlighting meaningful scale-up potential for both tonnage and grade.

The Zeb mineral system is divided into four stacked horizons: Zone 1 forms the near-surface, bulk-tonnage nickel-bearing unit of the Lower Uitloop body that underpins the historical Ni resource.

Zone 2, immediately beneath and adjacent to Zone 1, contains Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization similar to that found at Ivanhoe Mines’s Platreef Mine and Valterra Platinum’s (formally known as Anglo American) Mogalakwena Mining Complex.

Zone 3 is a feeder-style ultramafic chonolith, the geometry of which was recently confirmed in an airborne gravity and magnetic survey.

Zone 4 broadly encompasses areas of gold mineralisation intersected in drillholes.

Two holes (Z031 and Z033) were drilled, both at a vertical angle, and were designed to test the true vertical depth of the mineralized sequences and test for down-dip continuity of Zone 2 beneath Zone 1. Two deflections, Z031D1 and Z031D2, were drilled off Z031. No deflections were drilled off Z033. Boreholes and deflections were drilled using a NQ core diameter size.

Boreholes Z031 and Z033 successfully intersected Ni and Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization in Zones 1 and 2 respectively, while Z031 and its deflections also intersected what is interpreted as Zone 3 mineralization. The assay results confirm the presence of thick, higher-grade Ni-Cu-PGE mineralized intervals of varying grade beneath the historical resource envelope and confirm the continuity of mineralization in line with previous intersections along strike.

Importantly, the data provides strong evidence that the Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization in Zone 2 continues below Zone 1 and may fully extend beneath Zone 1, meaning that the area holds increased potential to host a significant Ni-Cu-PGE resource.

The boreholes also intersected Zone 3 semi-massive Ni-PGE sulphide mineralization, further validating the presence of semi massive to massive sulphides associated with the chonolith and supporting the potential for a large, continuous magmatic system that hosts massive nickel sulphide, targets of which were identified in the recent airborne magnetic and gravity survey.

Highlights of results – Zone 2: 2.27 metres at 0.27% Ni, 0.17% Cu and 2.27 g/t 3PGE+Au, including 0.77 metres at 0.31% Ni, 0.18% Cu and 2.19 g/t 3PGE+Au (346.23 – 348.50 m; Z031D1); 4.06 metres at 0.23% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 1.36 g/t 3PGE+Au (342.44 – 346.50 m; Z031D0,

including 1.56 metres at 0.30% Ni, 0.18% Cu and 1.72 g/t 3PGE+Au.

Zone 3: 1.03 metres at 0.60% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.57 g/t 3PGE+Au (330.97 – 332.00 m; Z031D0); 0.70 metres at 0.65% Ni, 0.40% Cu and 0.36 g/t 3PGE+Au within 2.73 metres at 0.39 % Ni (338.53 – 341.26 m; Z031D0).

The mineralized zones remain open both along strike and at depth, and the geological model proposes that further down-dip drilling may intersect significantly higher-grade Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization. This interpretation is supported by analogous mineralization styles and grades observed at neighbouring world-class deposits, including Ivanhoe Mines’ Platreef Project and Valterra Platinum’s Mogalakwena Mining Complex.

Of particular significance is the consistent intersection of semi-massive sulphide mineralization associated with Zone 3 in the central part of the Uitloop body, where a potential chonolith structure may link the Uitloop I and II bodies. As such, a chonolith could host a larger, more continuous sulphide accumulation due to its structural setting and potential to channel enriched magmatic pulses during emplacement and develop a Ni-PGE rich massive sulphide.

These results validate the company’s geological model and confirm that Zeb Nickel has the scale and grade to become a significant critical-metal asset. With mineralization open in multiple directions, and several good targets identified from the recent airborne magnetic and gravity survey.

Zeb Nickel is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is a developing Class 1 nickel sulfide project strategically located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

