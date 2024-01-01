Zodiac Gold completes drill program with, including 4.67 g/t over 18 metres at Todi Gold Project, Liberia

Share this article

Zodiac Gold Inc. [TSXV: ZAU], a West-African gold exploration company, reported encouraging assay results and the successful completion of its Phase Three drilling program at the Arthington target, part of its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia.

Drilling across the 1,280-metre Phase Three program has confirmed a robust, west-northwest trending mineralized corridor, intersected over a 1km strike length within the 16km Arthington-Youth Camp anomalous zone. These results have improved the company’s understanding of the mineralized system and will directly inform the next phase of exploration and technical studies.

Phase Three drilling has also achieved a major milestone by confirming the continuity of mineralized zones between the Red Hill Field and Garang Base artisanal workings, over a strike length of 400 metres. This breakthrough confirms the presence of mineralized zones with strong continuity, including high-grade intervals, and validates the geological model, significantly enhancing the potential for a large, cohesive gold system.

Highlights of the seven holes drilled in the program include drill hole ADD033 tat returned 18 m at 4.67 g/t Au, including 1m at 55.9 g/t Au within a wider interval of 10m at 8.3 g/t Au; 23.9m at 0.83 g/t Au, including 4.04m at 2.07 g/t Au, beginning 30m below surface.

ADD034: 25.5m at 1 g/t Au (including 9.25m at 2.14 g/t Au), beginning 55m below surface. ADD035: 17.51m at 0.91 g/t Au, including 3.58m at 2.46 g/t Au g/t Au, beginning 68m below surface. ADD036: 10.8m at 1.24 g/t Au, including 0.42m at 22.2 g/t Au and 1m at 2.1 g/t Au) and 12.24m at 0.92 g/t Au, including 3.37m at 2.3 g/t Au), beginning 69m below surface.

ADD037: 26.38m at 1.08 g/t Au, including 1m at 9.22 g/t Au within a wider interval of 3.63m at 3.92 g/t Au, beginning 42m below surface. ADD038: 13.04m at 1.19 g/t Au, including 4.55m at 2.02 g/t Au, beginning 64m below surface. ADD039: 17.25m at 0.95 g/t Au, including 1.15m at 2.7 g/t Au and 4.92m at 2.08 g/t Au, beginning 62m below surface.

“The results from our Phase Three program are a major step forward in our exploration of the Arthington target,” said David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold. “By intersecting mineralization between the Red Hill Field and Garang Base artisanal workings, we’ve done more than just add new intercepts of significant width and grade, we’ve confirmed that these zones are part of a continuous mineralized system. This breakthrough fills in critical gaps along strike, greatly enhancing the scale potential and de-risking our path forward. It’s a pivotal milestone that validates our geological model and strengthens the case for a district-scale gold discovery within our extensive license package.”

The program has delivered critical geological insights that will enhance targeting for high grade zones and extensions at depth and along strike. The Arthington target is located within a continuous 16km long soil anomaly with numerous artisanal workings. Drilling in Phases 1-3 has been focused on a 1km strike length, and mineralization is open along strike, with a single hole drilled a further 1km to the west returning 1.05 metres at 8.98 g/t gold.

With significant mineralization now intersected in 37 of 39 holes drilled to date, the company’s success at the Arthington target demonstrates the district-scale opportunity within the +2,300 km2 license package. The Ben Ben target, also within the 16km soil anomaly and with a program of trenching on-going, is interpreted to be the eastern extension of the mineralization at Arthington. Channel sampling from the Ben Ben target has returned results of 0.65m at 53.6 g/t Au, 0.44m at 71 g/t Au and 1.75m at 6.23 g/t Au.

Zodiac Gold Inc. is focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits.

Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi gold project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.





