Zodiac Gold drills Alasala Target and intersects 4.05 metres at 13.92 g/t gold, Todi Project, Liberia

Zodiac Gold Inc. [TSXV: ZAU], a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to report the results from its diamond drilling program at the Alasala target, Todi Project, Liberia, including 4.05 metres at 13.92 g/t gold, including 1.6m at 34.5 g/t Au, 7m at 2.23 g/t Au, including 1m at 12.65 g/t Au and 4.25m at 0.99 g/t Au, including 0.7m at 5.25 g/t Au.

In addition, channel sampling in the Lion Hill artisanal mining pit during this drill program by Zodiac Gold’s geological team returned 6.05m at 9.06 g/t Au, including 1m at 46 g/t Au and 1m at 7.6 g/t Au. The results of drilling confirm that the high grades reported from surface exploration and previous drilling in the oxide zone have strong continuity at depth, with 4.05m at 13.92 g/t Au intersected 75m below surface. These zones are believed to be open at depth.

David Kol, President and CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to unveil high-grade drilling and channel sampling results from the Alasala target, reinforcing the immense potential of the Todi Project following the success of our Phase 1 and Phase 2 programs at the Arthington target. Our geological team’s agility in executing this campaign, adapting strategies as new structural insights emerged, has been pivotal. This enhanced understanding of the Alasala target’s geology lays a powerful foundation for even greater success in our upcoming exploration efforts.”

The drilling program, which commenced in Q3 of 2024 and was completed on October 11, 2024, consisted of eight diamond drill holes in the Mandingo Hill, Man Field and Lion Hill areas of the Alasala target.

The company plans to complete additional geological mapping, with a focus on the numerous cross-cutting structures identified in a satellite data interpretation study, and a structural study to aid in future drill hole targeting. Cross-cutting structures are interpreted on both the northwesterly Pan African age trend and the northeasterly Liberian age trend. The Todi Shear Zone marks the northwest trending zone between Liberian age rocks and rocks deformed during the Pan African Orogeny. Gold mineralization is known to occur on both northwesterly and northeasterly trends within the Todi Shear Zone.

Historical drill hole result. Re-sampling of disrupted, broken quarter core in the oxide zone, including core loss, resulted in an intersection of 21m at 4.1 g/t Au

Mandingo Hill: ALDD007 was drilled to the west-northwest at Mandingo Hill as a follow-up to intersections of 19.6m at 6.15 g/t Au and 9m at 4.6 g/t Au (both intersections in the oxide zone) from previous drilling campaigns. ALDD007 intersected 4.05m at 13.92 g/t (including 1.6m at 34.5 g/t Au) approximately 75m below surface. The zone was intersected approximately 56m downdip of the previous intersection and is open at depth.

The zone dips steeply to the west and is located close to the intersection of a northwest trending structure interpreted in a satellite data study and the northeast trend of an artisanal mining pit.

Highlights of other holes drilled at Mandingo Hill include 1.55m at 2 g/t Au (including 0.75m at 3.7 g/t Au), 14.79m at 0.3 g/t Au and 0.75m at 1.16 g/t Au. It is thought that these zones, which are composed of amphibolite and melanocratic gneiss, and other low-grade intersections at Mandingo Hill, are part of the overall north-northeast trending mineralized zone. Zodiac Gold considers high-grade gold mineralization to be controlled by cross-cutting structures and potentially other features such as folding, and further geological mapping and a structural study are being prioritized with the aim of targeting additional high grade gold mineralization.

Lion Hill: A mineralized structure uncovered by artisanal miners in the Lion Hill pit, dipping between 60 and 80 degrees to the southwest and in the transition zone between oxidized and fresh rock, was sampled by the Company’s geological team. Sample results are as follows: 6.05m at 9.06 g/t Au across the true thickness of the structure, including 1m at 46 g/t Au and 1m at 7.6 g/t Au.

An additional channel sample (1m at 15.35 g/t Au), not representative of the true thickness, was taken adjacent to the zone described above.

Two rock chip samples, also taken adjacent to the structure described above, returned results of 68.6 and 0.08 g/t Au.

ALDD008 was drilled to the east-northeast, targeting the continuation of the northwest trending structure at depth. Highlighted results are as follows: 7m at 2.23 g/t Au, including 1m at 12.65 g/t Au, intersected approximately 37m below surface in sheared amphibolite with pyrite, chalcopyrite and arsenopyrite; 4.25m at 0.99 g/t Au, including 0.7m at 5.25 g/t Au, intersected approximately 30m below surface in melanocratic gneiss with pyrite, chalcopyrite and arsenopyrite.

Holes ALDD004 and ALDD005 did not intersect the cross-cutting structure targeted in hole ALDD008.

Zodiac Gold is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

