Zodiac Gold drills more gold mineralization, extends strike at Arthington target, Liberia

Share this article

Zodiac Gold, Inc. [TSXV-ZAU] reported additional results from its recently completed Phase II Drill Program at the Arthington target, Liberia. The Phase II drilling results confirm the expansion of the mineralized strike length at Arthington to 2.4 km, marking a substantial increase to the previous 1 km strike length, with intercepts of multiple mineralized zones including high grades up to 8.98 g/t gold over 1.05 metres

The Phase II Drill Program tested an extension of the Red Hill Zone to the Ambulai Field, extending the confirmed mineralized strike length and showcasing the potential for a significant mineral resource.

The Arthington target is positioned within an 18.5 km long district-scale mineralization trend and is one of the five high-priority, multi-kilometre drill-ready targets situated within the company’s 2,316 km2 Todi gold project located in the Republic of Liberia, West Africa. Between its Phase I and Phase II drill programs, the company has completed a total of 5,565.76 metres of drilling targeting a 2.4-km strike length out of a 4.5-km mineralization trend at Arthington. The drilling intersected multiple intervals of gold mineralization in 29 of 31 holes.

Drilling highlights from Arthington to date include 9.65 metres at 7.5 g/t gold, 6.0 metres at 10.6 g/t gold, 25.90 metres at 2.10 g/t gold, including 9.14 metres at 4.20 g/t Au, 5.65m at 4.67 g/t Au, 17m at 1.10 g/t Au, 15.38m at 1.06 g/t Au and 10.20 m at 1.23 g/t Au, 14.67m at 1.33 g/t Au including 3.00 m at 4.38 g/t Au and 11.00 m at 1.28 g/t Au.

The company has intersected gold mineralization in all of the Phase II drill holes reported to date, with results for one drill hole still pending. Notable mineralized shear zones were observed in all of the Phase II drill program, showing continuity of mineralization and underscoring the significant potential of the Arthington target and the Todi Project overall.

David Kol, President and CEO, expressed excitement about the recent completion of the Phase II findings, emphasizing their validation of the Todi Project’s substantial potential. “We are very pleased with the accomplishments of our VP of Exploration, Efdal Olcer and his dedicated team,” Kol said. “The results of our recently concluded Phase II Drill Program validate the continuity and downdip extension of gold mineralization at the Arthington target, exhibiting significant grades of gold within shear zones.

“Notably, drill holes ADD023, ADD024, ADD025, ADD026, ADD027, ADD030 and ADD031, penetrated multiple mineralized zones in previously unexplored areas, affirming the anticipated continuation of gold mineralization. This expansion spans a remarkable distance of 2.4 km, highlighting the potential for significant potential resources at the Todi Project. Zodiac Gold is currently designing a Phase III drilling initiative scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, alongside the launch of a geophysical survey program aimed at enhancing exploration and uncovering new mineralized zones.”

Zodiac Gold is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia, an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

Share this article