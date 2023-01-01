Zonte Metals finds large copper-in-soil anomalies at K1 gravity anomaly, Newfoundland

Share this article

Zonte Metals Inc. [TSXV-ZON] reported the discovery copper-in-soil anomalies at the K1 gravity anomaly on its Cross Hills Copper project on the island of Newfoundland. The K1 anomaly was discovered during a gravity survey carried out in the spring of 2023. The anomaly is large and measures 2 km in length and up to 600 metres in width and is open along strike in one direction.

Soil sampling carried out over the target has identified several large copper-in-soil anomalies spatially associated with the gravity target. Limited prospecting over the target area has also discovered copper mineralization in several locations within the target area.

The soil program over the K1 target was completed on wide spaced lines at 300 metres with sample sites at 100 metres as a first pass, followed by infill lines in one area. This initial soil program identified a significant copper-in-soil anomaly on the western side of the target and extending beyond the limits of the gravity surveyed area. This soil anomaly is large at about 1.4km in strike length and up to 700 metres in width and is open along strike and width.

A second copper-in-soil anomaly was discovered within the gravity anomaly area, measuring about 1km in length and up to 600 metres in width. Both anomalies require additional sampling to define their dimensions.

The copper-in-soil anomalies at the K1 target are spatially related to the gravity anomaly as well as with iron oxide, calcic and sodic alteration, copper indications in bedrock and faults. The target will be further advanced with additional soils and a magnetic survey to assess its potential.

Zonte Metals owns 100% of the MJ project, in the Tintina Gold Belt, Yukon Territory, the Wings Point project in the new Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the Cross Hills IOCG project located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In Colombia, the company has a 25% carried interest in Project X where historic drilling intersected significant gold mineralization and the company and partner have an application over open areas sitting on top of the open pit outline of the Gramalote Deposit in Colombia, which is held by AngloGold Ashanti [NYSE-AU] and B2Gold [TSX-BTO; NYSE-BTG]. The title issuance is being contested by the state governing the application and the company has started legal action to protect its rights.

Share this article